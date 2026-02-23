The LG Gram 14 (2026) has been launched as the latest version of the company's thin and light laptop, and it is now available to pre-order in Japan. The new laptop is equipped with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,200x1,920 pixels) display and is compatible with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 450 processor. Portability is the key highlight of the LG Gram 14 as it weighs around 1.12kg and is 15.7mm thick. The LG Gram 14 features a 72Wh battery that is rated to deliver up to 18.5 hours of video playback on a single charge.

LG Gram 14 (2026) Price

The latest LG Gram 14 (2026) model is available to pre-order in Japan with a starting price tag of JPY 2,51,820 (roughly Rs. 1,47,800) for the AMD Ryzen AI 5 435 chipset variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The AMD Ryzen AI 7 450 processor variant with 32GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage is priced at JPY 3,49,800 (roughly Rs. 2,05,000).

LG Gram 14 (2026) Specifications, Features

Running on Windows 11 Home, the LG Gram 14 (2026) features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with 99 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 60Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has a 1,200:1 contrast ratio. The new model can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen AI 7 450 processor along with Radeon graphics, with the NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS for AI-based tasks.

LG Gram 14 (2026)

Photo Credit: LG

The base variant of the LG Gram 14 (2026) comes with an AMD Ryzen AI 5 435 processor. The laptop offers up to 32GB LPDDR5x memory and up to 512GB NVMe (Gen 4) SSD storage. It has an additional M.2 expansion slot. It features dual 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

The LG Gram 14 is backed by a 72Wh battery, and it includes a 65W AC adapter. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 18.5 hours of video playback and up to 30.5 hours of idle time on a single charge.

Connectivity options available on the LG Gram 14 include Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 6E. It has a full-HD (1080p) webcam for video calls and the LG Gram Link feature for sharing files and mirroring the screen across Android, iOS, and webOS devices. It provides LG Display Extension, LG Easy Guide, LG OnScreen Display 3, and LG Lively Theme features. It also includes a 30-day trial of McAfee LiveSafe. It has an HDMI port, USB Type-C, and USB Type-A ports alongside a stereo mini jack.

The LG Gram 14 measures 312x214.3x15.7mm and weighs 1,120g. It features a Japanese 83-key backlit keyboard and touchpad with gesture support. It has US military MIL-STD-810H durability certification.