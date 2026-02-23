Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Retail Unit Surfaces Ahead of Unpacked Event, Highlighting Privacy Screen Feature

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Retail Unit Surfaces Ahead of Unpacked Event, Highlighting Privacy Screen Feature

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy screen feature may enable users to choose specific apps where they would like to have a greater level of privacy.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 February 2026 10:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Retail Unit Surfaces Ahead of Unpacked Event, Highlighting Privacy Screen Feature

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the purported successor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • A YouTuber reportedly bought the Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of Unpacked event
  • The leak reveals Samsung’s new privacy screen feature
  • Users may customise privacy levels and app settings
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for this week. A YouTuber, however, has allegedly managed to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra days ahead of its official unveiling. The early retail unit leak sheds light on the South Korean tech conglomerate's rumoured privacy screen feature, which was described as a “secret” feature that Samsung is keeping under wraps for the launch event.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Screen

Tipster Sahil Karoul shared on X that he was able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of launch. In a follow-up post, he showcased the long-rumoured privacy screen feature that appears to be integrated directly into the device's display. Based on the demo, screen content becomes difficult to view from side angles when the privacy screen is enabled, appearing dimmed or obscured to onlookers.

However, the display remains clear and legible when viewed head-on by the primary user. As previously reported, Samsung's privacy screen solution is expected to be software-controlled. Instead of relying on an external screen protector, the feature likely works by dynamically adjusting pixel brightness and controlling light direction to narrow the viewing angle.

The tech giant itself confirmed that the privacy layer will ship with “multiple settings”, allowing users to adjust the screen visibility to limit what others can see “based on the level of privacy protection”. It is expected to be an added layer of security for Galaxy devices. Users may also be able to customise when the feature will activate, while enabling them to choose specific apps where they would like to have a greater level of privacy.

The handset, meanwhile, largely appears to retain the design of its predecessor, corroborating leaks and renders that have been surfacing in recent months. The most notable cosmetic difference is the camera unit at the back, where the lens rings now sit on top of a raised island instead of a flush finish on the rear cover.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The tech giant's upcoming flagship Galaxy S lineup is expected to comprise three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Shaurya Tomer
