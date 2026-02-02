Nothing Headphone (a) Price, Colour Options, and Launch Timeline Leaked

Nothing is reportedly preparing to launch a new pair of over-ear headphones, as part of the company's plans to launch more over-ear headphones in 2026 following the strong performance of the Nothing Headphone 1. Recent leaks suggest the company is working on a more affordable model aimed at expanding its audio lineup. The upcoming headphones are expected to target a wider audience with more affordable pricing, multiple colour options, and a global launch strategy, while details about features and specifications remain limited for now.

Nothing Headphone (a) Might Cost Less Than Headphone 1 Model

According to a Dealabs report, the upcoming model is said to be called the Nothing Headphone (a) and is expected to debut as a more affordable alternative to the company's existing premium headphones. It is said to be available in four colour options, including Black, Pink, White, and Yellow.

The headphones will reportedly be launched in Europe and other global markets. The headset is tipped to launch on March 12, with pre-orders likely opening on March 5 alongside the official announcement.

Although Nothing has yet to officially confirm the rumoured headphones or the launch timeline so far, the publication claims that the Nothing Headphone (a) is expected to be priced at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 17,300) in Europe and GBP 149 (roughly Rs. 18,700) in the UK, making it much cheaper than the Nothing Headphone 1, which launched at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 32,500). In India, the headphones cost Rs. 21,990, which was unveiled in India in July 2025.

Earlier rumours had suggested that the Nothing Headphone (a) could be a rebranded version of the Headphone 1 with a plastic build. However, the reported price difference makes this unlikely. At present, there is no information about the specifications or features of the headset, though it is expected to offer fewer features than the Headphone 1, given its lower price positioning.

The Nothing Headphone 1 features an over-ear design with a transparent body and tactile physical controls. It is equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers, supports up to 42dB active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, and is tuned by KEF. The headphones offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with AAC, SBC, and LDAC codecs, dual device support, and up to 80 hours of battery life without ANC, along with fast charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.