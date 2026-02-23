Technology News
iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and Other Models Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers

The iPhone 17 can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 44,768 during the Croma Everything Apple Sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 February 2026 13:21 IST
iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and Other Models Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers

The iPhone 17 was launched in India in September 2025, priced at Rs. 82,900

Highlights
  • The iPhone 17 gets discounts and other offers during the Croma sale
  • The iPhone 16's effective sale price has fallen to Rs. 35,991
  • Discounts are also live on older iPhone models
Croma's Everything Apple Sale has begun in India, with offers on a wide range of Apple products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. The retailer has announced deals on popular iPhone models like the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16. Consequently, customers who wish to upgrade from their existing iPhones or make a switch from Android to iOS can avail of the offers to get the Apple handsets at considerably lower prices than their market rates.

Come Everything Apple Sale: iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Offers

The most notable deal during Croma's Everything Apple Sale is on the iPhone 17. The 256GB storage variant of the handset was launched in India at a price of Rs. 82,900. As part of the offer, the retailer has introduced a 2 percent coupon discount, worth Rs. 1,658. Customers can avail of an exchange bonus of Rs. 8,000, in addition to trade-in discounts of up to Rs. 23,500.

LP 2split AppleStore iPhone17 19Feb2026

Lastly, purchases through Tata Neu will also bundle up to 10 percent Neu coins, amounting to Rs. 4,974. Inclusive of all of the aforementioned offers, the iPhone 17 can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 44,768.

The second offer is on the iPhone 16. Launched in India in 2024 for Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB storage variant, the handset's retail price was officially lowered to Rs. 69,900, following the launch of the iPhone 17 last year.

LP 2split AppleStore iPhone16 19Feb2026

During the Croma Everything Apple Sale, its price has been temporarily reduced to Rs. 63,490, translating into an initial discount of Rs. 6,410. There's a discount coupon worth Rs. 1,500, in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs. 6,000. Those who wish to trade in their old handsets can get up to Rs. 16,000 as exchange value. A similar offer on purchases via Tata Neu is also live on the handset, worth Rs. 3,999.

Bundling all of the discounts, the iPhone 16 128GB variant can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 35,991.

Apart from this, several other iPhone deals are available too. The iPhone 16e price, during the Croma Everything Apple Sale, begins at Rs. 48,390. The iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 prices have been discounted to Rs. 54,790, Rs. 52,190, and Rs. 45,690, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 17, Iphone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, Apple, Croma, Croma Everything Apple Sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
'Return of Xbox', No 'AI Slop' and Console Focus: Who Is Asha Sharma, Microsoft Gaming's New CEO?

iPhone 17, iPhone 16 and Other Models Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers
