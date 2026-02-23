Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Marketing Images Leaked; Could Arrive Without Battery, Camera Upgrades

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Marketing Images Leaked; Could Arrive Without Battery, Camera Upgrades

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy S26 Ultra with its 200-megapixel primary camera, just like its predecessor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2026 09:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Marketing Images Leaked; Could Arrive Without Battery, Camera Upgrades

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is scheduled to take place on February 25 in San Francisco

Highlights
  • Alleged marketing images of Galaxy S26 Ultra have been leaked online
  • Samsung may use the 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy S26 Ultra
  • The promotional material shows the Private Display feature
Samsung is all set to launch its new generation Galaxy S series on February 25 at its first Galaxy Unpacked launch event of the year. Just days before the formal debut, purported promotional materials for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have leaked online, revealing the phone's battery and camera specifications. The leak shows that Samsung will stick with the same battery, wired charging speed and sensors seen on Galaxy S25 Ultra. The flagship is expected to come with Private Display and Photo Assist.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

X user @ya_sking12767 shared purported marketing materials of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, revealing its specifications and design. The official-looking renders show the unannounced Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra alongside the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro, indicating that they will be launched alongside the flagship trio.

galaxy s26 ultra yasking12767 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Photo Credit: X/ @ya_sking12767

 

From what the leak suggests, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, unchanged from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The battery appears to provide 31 hours of video playback on a single charge, and it can charge from 0 to 75 percent in 30 minutes, which remains unchanged from the last generation phone.

If Samsung uses the same 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, that will be a disappointment for Samsung enthusiasts. Most major Android flagships launched in recent months landed in the market with noticeably larger batteries.

The alleged marketing materials indicate that Samsung will stick with an unchanged rear camera setup on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The camera unit appears to include a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto with 5x zoom.

For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The promotional materials further show the Private Display feature that is designed to hide the screen from onlookers nearby. The AI-driven Photo Assist feature is also mentioned in the posters.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is scheduled to take place on February 25 in San Francisco, California. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 are anticipated to come with a significantly higher price tag over last year's models. The Ultra model is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 6.9-inch QHD+ M14 CoE Dynamic AMOLED display and 60W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Phil Spencer Retires as Microsoft Names AI Executive Asha Sharma as Gaming CEO in Xbox Shake-Up
Apple’s March 4 Event Could Bring iPhone 17e, Low-Cost MacBook and iPad Updates: Report


