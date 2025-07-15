Nothing Phone 3 was launched in India, alongside the Headphone 1, on July 1. According to the UK-based brand, the handset and the over-the-ear headphones are set to be available for purchase starting today (July 15). The Nothing Phone 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and features a new Glyph Matrix design element at the back that replaces the signature Glyph Interface. Meanwhile, the Nothing Headphone 1 carries active noise cancellation (ANC) and 40mm dynamic drivers.

Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 Price in India, Availability

The Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Headphone 1 will be available for purchase in India today (July 15) at 12 pm IST. Both products will be made available for purchase through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other leading retail stores in India.

Nothing Phone 3 price in India begins at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. It is also available in a top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB configuration, which is priced at Rs. 89,999.

The handset is offered in two colour options — black and white. Up until now, pre-orders of the Nothing Phone 3 were live, making those who pre-book it eligible to receive a free pair of Nothing Ear.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Headphone 1 is priced at Rs. 21,990. They are also available in the same black and white shades.

Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Headphone 1 Offers

Customers purchasing the Nothing Phone 3 via Flipkart can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank Card transactions. Further, there is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 12,000. However, the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old phone, along with the offer availability at your location.

Lastly, they can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers courtesy of which they may be able to take home the handset starting at Rs. 3,333 per month. This offer is applicable on Credit and Debit Card transactions from leading banks.

On the other hand, customers can purchase the Nothing Headphone 1 for Rs. 19,999 on the first day of sale. This is part of the launch day offers on the over-the-ear headphones.

Notably, the company held an India-exclusive drop event in Bengaluru on July 12, enabling customers to not only get a hands-on experience of the flagship phone, but also purchase it before its official sale which begins today. Additionally, the first 100 buyers also received complimentary Nothing Headphone 1.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.