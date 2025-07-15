Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 Sale in India Begins Today: Price, Offers

Both Nothing products will be available for purchase via Flipkart and other platforms.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 10:27 IST
Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 Sale in India Begins Today: Price, Offers

The Glyph Matrix takes up a corner space on the rear panel of the Nothing Phone 3

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base variant
  • Nothing Headphone 1 is available for Rs. 19,999 with launch day offer
  • Buyers can purchase them via Flipkart, Croma, and other retail stores
Nothing Phone 3 was launched in India, alongside the Headphone 1, on July 1. According to the UK-based brand, the handset and the over-the-ear headphones are set to be available for purchase starting today (July 15). The Nothing Phone 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and features a new Glyph Matrix design element at the back that replaces the signature Glyph Interface. Meanwhile, the Nothing Headphone 1 carries active noise cancellation (ANC) and 40mm dynamic drivers.

Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 Price in India, Availability

The Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Headphone 1 will be available for purchase in India today (July 15) at 12 pm IST. Both products will be made available for purchase through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other leading retail stores in India.

Nothing Phone 3 price in India begins at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. It is also available in a top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB configuration, which is priced at Rs. 89,999.

The handset is offered in two colour options — black and white. Up until now, pre-orders of the Nothing Phone 3 were live, making those who pre-book it eligible to receive a free pair of Nothing Ear.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Headphone 1 is priced at Rs. 21,990. They are also available in the same black and white shades.

Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Headphone 1 Offers

Customers purchasing the Nothing Phone 3 via Flipkart can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank Card transactions. Further, there is also an exchange bonus of Rs. 12,000. However, the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old phone, along with the offer availability at your location.

Lastly, they can also take advantage of no-cost EMI offers courtesy of which they may be able to take home the handset starting at Rs. 3,333 per month. This offer is applicable on Credit and Debit Card transactions from leading banks.

On the other hand, customers can purchase the Nothing Headphone 1 for Rs. 19,999 on the first day of sale. This is part of the launch day offers on the over-the-ear headphones.

Notably, the company held an India-exclusive drop event in Bengaluru on July 12, enabling customers to not only get a hands-on experience of the flagship phone, but also purchase it before its official sale which begins today. Additionally, the first 100 buyers also received complimentary Nothing Headphone 1.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones

Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Signature transparent design with fantastic attention to detail
  • Physical buttons feel intuitive
  • Balanced sound output
  • Long battery life
  • Stellar value proposition
  • Bad
  • Some features are limited to Nothing devices
  • Limited foldability (reduced portability)
Read detailed Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 price in India, Nothing Phone 3 launch, Nothing Headphone 1, Nothing Headphone 1 Price in India, Nothing Headphone 1 Launch, Nothing
