The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be launched by the South Korean tech conglomerate during its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which is scheduled to take place later this week. The launch event could also see the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Previously, various leaked renders of the smartphone have been leaked, giving us a hint at the design changes it might offer. Now, the in-hand images of Galaxy S26 Ultra have surfaced online. The dimensions and design of the upcoming handset were compared with those of other flagship phones. Additionally, the flagship Galaxy S series handset's stylus might not feature Bluetooth functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra In-Hand Images

On X, YouTuber Sahil Karoul claims that he purchased the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, ahead of its launch. Karoul said he paid AED 12,000 (about Rs. 2,96,000) for the smartphone, and posted in-hand images of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, comparing its design and dimensions with those of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Vivo X300 Pro, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung S26 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Vivo X300 Pro vs Samsung S25 Ultra (ignore scratches) pic.twitter.com/fVoBLRnc20 — Sahil Karoul (@KaroulSahil) February 22, 2026

The handset could be slightly larger than Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Vivo X300 Pro. Compared to its predecessor, the handset appears to be similar in dimensions. However, Samsung could launch it with a slightly different design. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appeared in a white colourway, with a flat rear panel and a metal frame.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is shown to feature a quad rear camera, with three of the lenses placed inside a pill-shaped camera module. It also appeared to be missing the Samsung branding on the back panel. Moreover, the slot for the S Pen stylus on the phone could have been repositioned towards the corner of the frame.

Karoul also claims that the S Pen stylus on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra does not support Bluetooth connectivity features. If this is true, then it would not be the first time. Last year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra launched without the Bluetooth stylus features. Also, it did not retain the click-to-capture functionality in the camera app.

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be launched in India and other global markets during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which is set to take place on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The phone is expected to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. You can read more about the Galaxy S26 series in our roundup here.