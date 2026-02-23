Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 18 series in September, headlined by the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant will introduce a new red finish for the Pro models, marking a notable shift in Apple's Pro colour strategy. The same report also sheds light on the company's foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, including the type of colour palette Apple is currently testing for the purported handset.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Colourways

According to Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, Apple is currently testing a deep red colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The shade is said to be the new flagship colour under consideration for this year's Pro lineup.

Gurman notes that the current iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models have seen strong interest, not just due to their new industrial design and improved internals, but also because of the Cosmic Orange finish that was introduced in 2025. As per the journalist, the orange colourway has reportedly driven demand in key markets such as China, where some consumers have compared it to luxury brand Hermes' orange hue.

Apple is speculated to be building on that momentum by exploring a deep red option for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. There have also been rumours of purple and brown finishes, but Gurman suggests these may simply be variations of the same red concept rather than distinct colourways.

It remains unclear if the tech giant will retain the Cosmic Orange colourway from last year, but the journalist noted that having both could be challenging, given their proximity on the colour spectrum.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly considering a different approach for the iPhone Fold. As per the journalist, the purported handset may be introduced in “ more utilitarian” colours rather than experimental hues. It is expected to stick with classic shades like dark grey, black, silver, or white.

Per previous reports, the iPhone 18 series has been rumoured to mark a shift in Apple's product lineup. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch in September alongside the rumoured iPhone Fold, while the vanilla iPhone 18 debuts in 2027.