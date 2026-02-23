Technology News
Apple Reportedly Exploring Deep Red iPhone 18 Pro Colour; iPhone Fold to Have 'Utilitarian' Shades

The deep red shade is said to be the new flagship colour under consideration for this year's Pro lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 February 2026 12:41 IST
Apple Reportedly Exploring Deep Red iPhone 18 Pro Colour; iPhone Fold to Have 'Utilitarian' Shades

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Pro Max is sold in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver colourways

Highlights
  • A deep red finish is reportedly under testing for iPhone 18 Pro models
  • The red shade could replace last year’s orange
  • The iPhone Fold may use classic colour tones, as per Gurman
Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 18 series in September, headlined by the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant will introduce a new red finish for the Pro models, marking a notable shift in Apple's Pro colour strategy. The same report also sheds light on the company's foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, including the type of colour palette Apple is currently testing for the purported handset.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Colourways

According to Mark Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, Apple is currently testing a deep red colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The shade is said to be the new flagship colour under consideration for this year's Pro lineup.

Gurman notes that the current iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models have seen strong interest, not just due to their new industrial design and improved internals, but also because of the Cosmic Orange finish that was introduced in 2025. As per the journalist, the orange colourway has reportedly driven demand in key markets such as China, where some consumers have compared it to luxury brand Hermes' orange hue.

Apple is speculated to be building on that momentum by exploring a deep red option for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. There have also been rumours of purple and brown finishes, but Gurman suggests these may simply be variations of the same red concept rather than distinct colourways.

It remains unclear if the tech giant will retain the Cosmic Orange colourway from last year, but the journalist noted that having both could be challenging, given their proximity on the colour spectrum.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly considering a different approach for the iPhone Fold. As per the journalist, the purported handset may be introduced in “ more utilitarian” colours rather than experimental hues. It is expected to stick with classic shades like dark grey, black, silver, or white.

Per previous reports, the iPhone 18 series has been rumoured to mark a shift in Apple's product lineup. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch in September alongside the rumoured iPhone Fold, while the vanilla iPhone 18 debuts in 2027.

Further reading: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, apple event, iPhone Fold
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
