Apple’s March 4 Event Could Bring iPhone 17e, Low-Cost MacBook and iPad Updates: Report

Gurman noted that Apple is preparing to introduce at least five new products during its March launch week.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 February 2026 09:00 IST
The successor to the iPhone 16e (pictured) could be announced at the event

  • Apple events are said to be taking place in New York, London and Shanghai
  • iPhone 17e is expected to headline the launch week
  • A low-cost MacBook may debut under $1,000
Apple is said to be hosting a “special Apple experience” event on March 4. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm its showcases, a seasoned journalist has shed light on the five products we can expect to see at the event. Among the anticipated introductions is the iPhone 17e, Apple's next-generation non-flagship iPhone. Apart from this, the company could unveil updates across its iPad, Mac, and accessories portfolio, along with software refinements.

Apple Event: Expected Announcements

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote about the upcoming Apple event. As per the journalist, the “special Apple experience” will be spread over three days, beginning on March 2 and running through March 4. The last day is reported to be the experience held in London, New York, and Shanghai, and could offer attendees the opportunity to get hands-on with the new launches.

Gurman noted that Apple is preparing to introduce at least five new products during its March launch week. Among the most anticipated introductions is the iPhone 17e, which was previously rumoured to launch in February as Apple's next-generation affordable iPhone. The purported Apple handset could boast a similar overall design to its predecessor, while potential upgrades may include the C1X modem for faster networking and MagSafe charging support.

The next product could be Apple's low-cost MacBook. Per reports, it could be placed in the sub-$1,000 (roughly Rs. 90,700) price band, making it the most affordable MacBook in the market. To keep the prices low, Apple is reportedly equipping the machine with the A18 Pro chipset, the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 Pro models. Additionally, it is said to come with a slightly smaller display, a little less than 13 inches, compared to the Air and the Pro variants.

Other rumoured but less likely launches include the new M5-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets, Studio Display 2, and M5 Max or Ultra-powered Mac Studio. On the iPad front, refreshed iPad Air and entry-level iPad models are said to be in the pipeline. These updates may bring chipset upgrades and minor design tweaks rather than major overhauls. Gurman noted that Apple could make other hardware and software-related announcements, too.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 17e, MacBook, MacBook Pro, Macbook Air, Apple M5, Apple event
