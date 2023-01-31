OnePlus Buds Ace has been confirmed by OnePlus as its upcoming truly wireless (TWS) earbuds. The latest earbuds could be unveiled in China alongside the OnePlus Ace 2 on February 7. The Chinese manufacturer has claimed that the OnePlus Buds Ace TWS earbuds will provide up to 36 hours of battery life, while also featuring active noise cancellation (ANC), and a dedicated dynamic bass system.

According to a post by OnePlus on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the upcoming OnePlus Ace TWS earbuds will be unveiled in China on February 7 alongside the OnePlus Ace 2, which is believed to be a rebranded OnePlus 11R for the Chinese market.

OnePlus Buds Ace has been confirmed to feature a dedicated dynamic wave bass system intended to amplify bass sounds. The earbuds are also said to offer deep noise reduction through a dual-core noise reduction chip in order to provide active noise cancellation (ANC). The Chinese manufacturer also claimed that the earbuds will offer a battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case included. However, the battery capacity of the earbuds is yet to be revealed.

The teasers posted on Weibo also confirm that the OnePluds Buds Ace will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which is claimed to effectively bring down the latency of the audio device to as low as 47ms. The OnePlus Ace 2, which is touted to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 11R, is also expected to be launched in China featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, alongside the OnePlus Buds Ace, added the report.

OnePlus Ace 2, and OnePlus 11R is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to launch as OnePlus 11R in India, with it being spotted on OnePlus India's official website. However, it remains to be seen whether the specifications of the device will vary according to the moniker and region.

