Technology News

OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging

OnePlus 11R 5G launch is set to take place on February 7 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2023 13:04 IST
OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R 5G is claimed to charge fully in 25 minutes

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11R 5G will be backed by 5,000mAh battery
  • It could be offered in two colour options
  • OnePlus will unveil OnePlus 11R 5G alongside OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G is all set to go official in India during the Cloud 11 event on February 7, but ahead of it, the Chinese smartphone brand has teased some of its specifications. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 16GB RAM. The OnePlus 11R 5G is teased to come with a fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The upcoming premium OnePlus smartphone will debut as a successor to the OnePlus 10R 5G.

OnePlus on Monday via a press release confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the upcoming OnePlus 11R 5G. This marks a major upgrade over the outgoing OnePlus 10R 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. The gaming focussed smartphone is teased to feature 120Hz Super Fluid Display. The screen has an ADFR 2.0 feature that allows the display's frame rate to automatically adjust between different refresh rates — 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, based on usage. OnePlus claims that OnePlus 11R 5G is the first phone to come with the new display technology.

For smooth gaming sessions, the handset is confirmed to come with a 3D cooling system. It is claimed to cover a surface area 63.8 percent larger than the OnePlus 10 Pro's vapour chamber. Further, there is a RAM-Vita feature that uses machine learning and AI to accelerate the reallocation of memory between usage.

Further, the OnePlus 11R 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill OnePlus 11R 5G's battery from zero to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.

OnePlus already announced that the launch of OnePlus 11R 5G will take place on February 7 in India during the Cloud 11 event. It will go on sale in India via Amazon. The OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro are also expected to debut alongside.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus 11R
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 vs OnePlus 10T: The Battle of the Snapdragon Powerhouses

Related Stories

OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 15,000: All Details
  2. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  3. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  4. Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G To Launch in India on This Date
  5. Ant-Man 3 to Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada, the 7 Biggest Movies in February
  6. Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman With Hi-Res Wireless Audio Support Debuts in India
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications and Design Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Review: Checks All the Boxes but at What Cost?
  9. Oppo Reno 8T Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 8 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging
  2. Facebook Asks UK Tribunal to Block $3.7 Billion Mass Action Lawsuit Over Market Dominance
  3. Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. FTX Sues Voyager Digital as One Bankrupt Firm Seeks to Claw Back $446 Million in Loan Payments From Another
  5. Michael Jackson’s Nephew Cast as Michael Jackson in Upcoming Biopic on the Late ‘King of Pop’
  6. Nothing Phone 2 Will Reportedly Arrive in the US Later This Year, Says CEO Carl Pei
  7. Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for February 6: All Details
  8. Samsung Expects Smartphone Demand to Decline YoY as Firm Reports 69 Percent Plunge in Quarterly Profit
  9. Twitter Working to Introduce Payments Feature Amid Drop in Advertising Income: Report
  10. Sam Bankman-Fried's Bail Guarantors Should be Named, US Judge Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.