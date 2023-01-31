OnePlus 11R 5G is all set to go official in India during the Cloud 11 event on February 7, but ahead of it, the Chinese smartphone brand has teased some of its specifications. It is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 16GB RAM. The OnePlus 11R 5G is teased to come with a fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The upcoming premium OnePlus smartphone will debut as a successor to the OnePlus 10R 5G.

OnePlus on Monday via a press release confirmed the presence of Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the upcoming OnePlus 11R 5G. This marks a major upgrade over the outgoing OnePlus 10R 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. The gaming focussed smartphone is teased to feature 120Hz Super Fluid Display. The screen has an ADFR 2.0 feature that allows the display's frame rate to automatically adjust between different refresh rates — 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, based on usage. OnePlus claims that OnePlus 11R 5G is the first phone to come with the new display technology.

For smooth gaming sessions, the handset is confirmed to come with a 3D cooling system. It is claimed to cover a surface area 63.8 percent larger than the OnePlus 10 Pro's vapour chamber. Further, there is a RAM-Vita feature that uses machine learning and AI to accelerate the reallocation of memory between usage.

Further, the OnePlus 11R 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill OnePlus 11R 5G's battery from zero to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.

OnePlus already announced that the launch of OnePlus 11R 5G will take place on February 7 in India during the Cloud 11 event. It will go on sale in India via Amazon. The OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro are also expected to debut alongside.

