OnePlus Ace 2 Spotted on Official Website; Could Launch as OnePlus 11R in India: Report

OnePlus Ace 2, or the OnePlus 11R, is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2023 12:48 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R is tipped to be equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 is tipped to launch as the OnePlus 11R outside China
  • OnePlus 11R said to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel
  • The handset is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate

OnePlus Ace 2, the handset that is tipped to launch as the OnePlus 11R outside China, has been spotted on the company website, according to a report. The company recently unveiled the OnePlus 11 5G in China and it is reportedly gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11R. While the device has previously been spotted on several certification websites hinting at its imminent launch in India and other regions, the purported Chinese version of the OnePlus 11R has appeared on the company's website. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Mukul Sharma reports that the OnePlus Ace 2 has appeared on the company's website suggesting that it could be launched soon. The report does not specify whether the OnePlus Ace 2 was spotted on OnePlus' Chinese website or its Indian counterpart. The handset is tipped to debut in global markets as the OnePlus 11R 5G. However, the firm is yet to make any announcement regarding its plans to launch the OnePlus Ace 2 or the OnePlus 11R 5G, and whether they will have similar specifications

Previous reports have tipped the OnePlus Ace 2 and OnePlus 11R to feature similar specifications. The smartphones are likely to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage under the hood. The company is also tipped to equip the handsets with a 5,000mAh battery along with 100W fast charging support.

For optics, the handsets are said to feature a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies and videos, it could be equipped with a 16-megapixel camera located in a hole-punch cutout.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 2 was recently spotted on the China Quality Centre (CQC) regulatory website with model number OnePlus PHK110 whereas the rumoured OnePlus 11R is listed on BIS certification with a model number CPH2487. The latter is tipped to make its debut in India by April or May.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
