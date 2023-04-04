Technology News
  OnePlus Nord Buds 2 With Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 Launched in India: Details

There’s also Dolby Atmos support on the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2023 19:32 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 headset is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India

Highlights
  • The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance
  • The earphones have 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • OnePlus also launched the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 2,999. The new TWS headset is the successor to the original OnePlus Nord Buds, and gives the brand a significant boost in the competitive budget wireless earphones segment. A big change in the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is the inclusion of active noise cancellation. There are other improvements in connectivity, battery life, and the design of the earpieces and charging case as well. The earphones have been launched alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G mid-range smartphone.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 price in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 true wireless headset is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India, and is available in two colour options - white and grey. The headset is the successor to the OnePlus Nord Buds (Review), and is a renamed and localised version of the OnePlus Buds Ace headset that was launched in China in February. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 go on sale on April 11, and will be available to buy on the OnePlus online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience stores, and select partner stores.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications and features

At Rs. 2,999, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are priced slightly higher than the launch price of the original OnePlus Nord Buds. However, the new headset comes with a major feature improvement that makes it a much more enticing proposition for the price - active noise cancellation. This is among the most affordable true wireless headsets in India with ANC, and there is also a hear-through mode to assist ambient listening when the in-canal earphones are worn.

The earphones are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, and have a design that is somewhat similar to that of the original Nord Buds. There are customisable touch controls on the earpieces, and all customisation options can be accessed through the HeyMelody app, including equaliser settings and a low-latency game mode.

Apart from this, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 also promise improvements in battery life, connectivity, and sound quality. The headset uses Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Other connectivity features include support for OnePlus Fast Pair. For charging, there is a USB Type-C port on the redesigned charging case. The headset uses 12.4mm dynamic drivers, and also support Dolby Atmos on select OnePlus smartphones.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
