Red Magic 8S Pro and Red Magic 8S Pro+ were launched in China on Wednesday. The latest gaming focussed smartphones from the ZTE sub-brand Nubia, run on an advanced version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. They come with Android 13-based Redmagic OS 8.0 and feature an ICE 12.0 cooling system with a 3D vapour chamber for thermal management. The handsets feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Red Magic 8S Pro is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, whereas the Red Magic 8S Pro+ carries a 5,000mAh battery with 165W fast charging support.

Red Magic 8S Pro, Red Magic 8S Pro+ price, availability

The Red Magic 8S Pro's price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,000), and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model gets a price tag of CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 54,000). The top-end version with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,000).

On the other hand, the price of RedMagic 8S Pro+ has been set at CNY 5,499 for the base 16GB + 256GB storage version. The 16GB + 512GB storage variant gets a price tag of CNY 5,799 ( roughly Rs. 65,900). There's also a RedMagic 8S Pro+ Aurora variant that is offered with 16GB +512GB, 16GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB, and 24GB + 1TB storage options. They are priced at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 65,200), CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,100), CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs.79,400), and CNY 7499 (roughly Rs. 90,000), respectively. They are offered in Night Knight and Deuterium front transparent colours (translated from Chinese).

Additionally, Nubia has unveiled a Red Magic 8S Pro+ Bumblebee limited edition smartphone priced at CNY 6,500 (roughly Rs. 73,000) with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. It has a bespoke yellow finish.

All variants in the Red Magic 8S Pro series are currently up for pre-reservations in China, and deliveries are slated to begin on July 11.

Red Magic 8S Pro+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Red Magic 8S Pro+ runs on Android 13-based Red Magic OS 8 and sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,116x2,480 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display is rated to provide 960Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Leading Edition SoC, paired with up to 24GB of RAM. The special edition of the CPU follows 1+4+3 architecture with a peak frequency of 3.36GHz. The regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC version has a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz.

Like the previous models, Red Magic 8S Pro+ comes with ICE12.0 Magic Cooling technology comprising cooling fans, graphene, and a 3D vapour chamber to manage the temperature during intense gaming hours. There is an in-house Red Core R2 chip as well and it also includes a dual X-axis linear motor.

For optics, the Red Magic 8S Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary sensor. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 16-megapixel under-display camera.

The Red Magic 8S Pro+ packs up to 1TB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound.

Nubia has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Red Magic 8S Pro+ with support for 165W fast charging. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery up to 100 percent in just 14 minutes. The battery is also said to deliver up to 42 hours of playback time on a single charge.

The special Bumblebee Edition of the Red Magic 8S Pro+ has a different packaging, but the specifications are similar to that of Red Magic 8S Pro+.

Red Magic 8S Pro specifications

The Red Magic 8S Pro comes with Android 13-based Red Magic OS 8 operating system and features similar display specifications as the Red Magic 8S Pro+. It is also powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM. It carries the same ICE 12.0 Magic Cooling system and Red Core R2 gaming chip.

Like the Pro+ model, the Red Magic 8S Pro flaunts a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor and a 16-megapixel under-screen selfie camera. It packs 512GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options are identical to the Red Magic 8S Pro+. In the battery department, the Red Magic 8S Pro carries a larger 6,000mAh battery unit with support for 80W fast charging that is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in as little as 35 minutes. The battery is said to deliver up to 48.14 hours of playtime on a single charge.

