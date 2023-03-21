Oppo Enco Free 3 earbuds have been launched in China as a more affordable alternative to the flagship Enco Air 3 earbuds. Compared to their predecessor, the Enco Free 3 bring a host of upgrades and other improvements to audio quality, as claimed by Oppo. They feature IP55 dust and water-resistance certification, and up to 30 hours of total battery life with the case. The Oppo Enco Free 3 flaunt a nature-inspired pebble-shaped design in two colours.

Oppo Enco Free 3 price, availability

Oppo has launched the Oppo Enco Free 3 at an initial price of CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,999). The earbuds are available for pre-orders and shipments will begin in April 2023. They are available for pre-booking on Oppo's China website. These wireless earbuds come in two colour options i.e, Green Frost White and Bamboo Shadow Green.

Currently, they are only available in China and there are no details on their availability in India and other markets.

Oppo Enco Free 3 specifications, features

Oppo's Enco Free 3 earbuds sport a stemmed design, while the charging case has an oval design with a translucent upper pane. The earbuds pack 12.4mm drivers that are made from bamboo fibers, a first in the world of TWS. These drivers are claimed to offer HiFi sound quality with audiophile-grade processing, 49dB noise reduction, and Spatial audio support. These earbuds also feature alive audio support, deep noise cancellation, and low latency rate in dedicated game mode. The earbuds are claimed to offer a battery life of up to seven hours on a single charge and a total playback time of up to 30 hours including the case. The earbuds are powered by a 43mAh battery, while its case gets a 440mAh battery.

Additionally, the Oppo Enco Free 3 come with IP55 dust and water-resistant rating. They also support SBC and AAC codecs, and offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. The users will be able to pair the earbuds with multiple devices at the same time. They weigh 4.3gm each and 47.3gm with the case.

The Oppo Enco Free 3 are a successor to the Oppo Enco Free 2 that were launched in 2021.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.