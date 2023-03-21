Nokia C12 Pro, a budget-friendly smartphone, has been launched in India by HMD Global. This handset is available in two storage configurations and three colour options. The newly unveiled Nokia C12 Pro is powered by an octa-core chipset. The Nokia C12 was recently launched in India with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and an 8-megapixel rear camera. This budget-entry offering by HMD global is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 chipset and comes with 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Nokia C12 Pro price in India

The Nokia C12 Pro is a low-cost smartphone that is available in India in two storage options. The lower-end model with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs. 6,999. The variant with 3GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage is available for Rs. 7,499. Both variants of the smartphone support up to 2GB of virtual RAM. The device is available in three colours - light mint, charcoal, and dark cyan.

In comparison, the Nokia C12, also offered in similar colour variants, is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the single 2GB + 64GB storage variant.

Nokia C12 Pro specifications, features

Featuring a 6.3-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz, the dual SIM-supported Nokia C12 Pro smartphone is powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC. The phone boots Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box and Nokia will provide two years of regular security patches and 12 months of replacement guarantee for the Nokia C12 Pro.

For optics, the Nokia C12 Pro sports an 8-megapixel rear camera along with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera. HMD Global did not reveal any other specifications of the device.

The Nokia C12 with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, has similar specifications to the Pro model, but is backed by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A1 chipset and packs a 3,000mAh removable battery that supports 5W wired charging.

