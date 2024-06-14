Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are set to launch in India next week. The company has revealed the launch date of the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones alongside their design and some of the key features. It has also confirmed the availability details of the earphones, which are confirmed to feature noise cancellation, dual drivers, dual-device connection, and Hi-Res certification. Notably, the upcoming TWS earphones will join the Realme Buds Air 6, which were unveiled in the country in May.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro India launch date, availability

The company announced that the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro will launch in India on June 20 at 1:30pm IST alongside the Realme GT 6. The TWS earphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India website.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are seen in the promotional images in a grey colour option. The design of the earphones, as well as the charging case, appear similar to that of the vanilla Realme Buds Air 6. The case has an oval, pebble-like appearance with a glossy finish. The earphones have a traditional, in-ear design with silicone tips and rounded stems.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro features

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are confirmed to support up to 50dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) and LDAC connectivity. They are said to be equipped with a six-mic system and offer support for Hi-Res Audio. The earphones are also confirmed to carry dual drivers including an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter.

Realme also revealed that the upcoming Buds Air 6 Pro earphones will support 360-degree Spatial Audio Effect that is claimed to offer a cinematic sound experience. They will also support dual device connection which means users will be able to simultaneously pair two devices with the earphones — a smartphone and a tablet, for instance.

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are claimed to provide playback time of up to 10 hours and total battery life of up to 40 hours with the charging case from a single charge. The company added that with 10 minutes of charge, the earphones can offer up to seven hours of usage.

