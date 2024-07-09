Realme Buds Air 6 Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones saw an India launch recently alongside the Realme GT 6 (Review). They offer up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC), dual-device connectivity, and 360-degree Spatial Sound support. The earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours, including the charging case. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance and are compatible with the Realme Link app. These TWS earphones also support AAC, SBC, and LDAC audio codecs. In this review, we will discuss the pros and cons of these audio wearables thoroughly so you can make an informed decision about whether you want to invest in them.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Design and Features: Compact, polished, not smudge-proof

Water and dust resistance - IP55 (buds)

Colours - Silver Blue, Titanium Twilight

Ports - USB Type-C

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro feature an in-ear design with a rounded stem. The earphones come in the box with two added pairs of silicone ear tips. The medium option fits me best, and the fit of the earphones overall is comfortable enough. I had no issues using them for long hours at a stretch. The touch control sensors are placed on the upper side of the stem, and therefore, it is easier to adjust them using the lower parts.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro offer a fairly comfortable fit

The charging case of the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro is pebble-shaped and comes with a glossy finish. The case is compact, lightweight and easy to carry. But even with minimal handling and fiddling, there are smudges all over. The case also does not have an IP rating, unlike the IP55-rated earphones. The earphones are vertically placed in individual slots within the case.

The Realme branding is seen with a slightly glittered panel on the changing case of the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro. The bottom edge holds the USB Type-C charging port, and the pairing button is placed on the right side.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Companion App and Specifications: Pro Features

Driver - 11mm bass driver + 6mm micro-planar tweeter

Companion App - Realme Link

Gesture controls - Yes

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro are compatible with the Realme Link app, a companion application shared by many of the brand's wearables. Once paired, when you click on the Buds Air 6 Pro option on the app, the first thing you will see is the battery percentages. The three noise cancellation modes listed here are also accompanied by a wind noise reduction feature. Then, the EQ Mode setting will take you to a tab where you can select from Serenade, Original Sound, Pure Bass and Deep Bass. If you wish, you could also manually customise a setting by clicking on the Custom Equaliser option.

Users can also use the Golden Sound feature, which uses a series of sound tests to figure out the best sound fit for them. Spatial Sound, high definition (LDAC) sound and dynamic bass toggles are placed just after the sound effects. You can also toggle on dual device connection, in-ear detection, auto answer or game mode through the application. Touch controls, starting from double tap, triple tap and touch and hold, can be managed and allotted to both earphones.

The Realme Link app has a simple, easy-to-follow layout

Realme also offers a MindFlow mode, which can be accessed through the app. These have eleven pre-saved mood sounds, including Summer Seashore, Nighttime Camping, Meditation and more. If you often look for looping sounds to concentrate on or fall asleep to, this makes all the hassle of ad-ridden apps disappear. After trying a few, I found that the White Noise sound worked the best for me.

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro, carrying IP55-rated earphones, are claimed to offer up to 50dB ANC. They pack 11mm coaxial drivers and, 6mm micro tweeters, and three mics. The TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and AAC, SBC, and LDAC audio codecs. The earphones carry a 60mAh battery each, while the charging case, equipped with a USB Type-C port, has a 460mAh battery.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Performance and Battery Life: Largely up to the mark

ANC - 50dB

Battery - 60mAh (Bud), 460mAh (Case)

Bluetooth - v5.3

The ANC on the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro can be managed in three modes - noise cancellation, transparency and off. The transparent mode allows some environmental noises in, while the noise cancellation mode drowns out almost every indoor disturbance. You can further adjust the noise cancellation level depending on your surroundings or enable the “smart” option, which automatically adjusts the level of cancellation based on your environment. The earphones also have an in-ear detection feature that pauses music when you remove them. Note that you can toggle this feature off from the companion app if you wish.

These earphones are sure to be a top pick for a bass lover on a budget. With preset equaliser options like Pure Bass and Deep Bass alongside a Dynamic Bass scale, the sound you experience is powerful and cogent. With a track like Hangsang by J-Hope, the earphones deliver delicious bass punches, even with ANC, without interfering with the tone. When I turned the Spatial Sound mode on over this, it was not hard to imagine myself amidst the live Lollapalooza 2022 performance of the song. However, even treble and mid-timbres on these earphones are competent. It can be established with tracks like Don't Play That Song by Aretha Franklin or The Boho Dance by Bjork.

The earbuds feature an in-ear design and sport a dual-tone finish

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro allows dual device connectivity and supports Google Fast Pair alongside Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The pairing is a pretty straightforward process — you open the case of the earphones near a Bluetooth-activated smartphone, and it auto-detects the device, and you get a direct pairing prompt. To connect to the second device, you need to press the button on the case for three seconds. The case will open near the device, and the earphones will show up on the second device. If you are facing an issue connecting to the second device, ensure that the dual-device connection toggle on the Realme Link apps is on.

The only chink in the otherwise smooth performance of the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro is the LDAC connectivity at a distance. Audio quality? Impeccable. But try to leave your phone on your desk for a coffee refill from the kitchen one room down, you may have to ad-lib bits of the podcast you had been listening to. You can switch to AAC or just carry the phone with you in person at all times.

The 3-mic system performance for calls using these earphones is satisfactory. While I never expect to sound like James Earl Jones on a call, the mics on some TWS earphones at this price range are conspicuously dodgy. There are no such issues here.

The battery life on the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro is reasonable at the price point as well as considering the features they come with. With the LDAC codec and ANC on at 60 percent volume, the earphones lasted about six hours and 20 minutes on a single charge, which rose to almost an hour more without the ANC or transparency mode. They also offered a playback time of almost seven hours on AAC codec support and with ANC turned on. Without the ANC, at a consistent 50 percent volume on AAC, the earphones lasted close to 10 hours on a single charge.

In the box, the earphones are accompanied by two different sizes of silicone eartips

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro: Verdict

In short, the Realme Buds Air 6 Pro ticks all the right boxes — they deliver what they promise. The detailed sound experience of the TWS earphones is backed by the dual drivers and is enriched some more by the 360-degree Spatial Audio support. The potent ANC support also serves well without any uncomfortable pressure on the ears or significant impact on the sound. If you are looking for good TWS earphones around Rs. 5,000, these, retailing now at Rs. 4,999, are worth a recommendation.

As an alternative to these, you can explore the Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro (Review) at a similar price of Rs. 4,999 and almost identical features. If you have a slightly flexible budget, you may also want to check out the OnePlus Buds 3 (Review), which offers LDHC codec support and is priced in India at Rs. 5,499.