Realme GT 6 is all set to go official on June 20 and will be up for sale in India through Flipkart. As the launch date is nearing, the Chinese tech brand is actively revealing the design and specifications of the new GT series phone. Most recently, the brand has confirmed the battery and charging details of the Realme GT 6. It is already teased to run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It will come with several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features.

Realme GT 6 battery, charging details

Both Realme and Flipkart, via a dedicated landing page on their websites, are teasing the launch of the Realme GT 6. As per the teasers, the upcoming phone will pack a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the dual cell battery from zero to 50 percent in 10 minutes and zero to 100 percent in 28 minutes.

Realme GT 6's battery is said to deliver up to 46 hours of talk time and eight hours of PUBG gameplay on a single charge. It is claimed to retain over 80 percent capacity after 1,600 full charge cycles. Realme states that the battery will ensure up to four years of use with one charge per day.

The launch of Realme GT 6 will take place in India and select global markets on June 20 at 1:30pm IST. It is already confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and offers 120 frames per second refresh rate for gaming. It is teased to feature a 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system for thermal management.

Realme GT 6 is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. It is said to get a 32-megapixel front camera. The brand will disclose camera details on June 13.

