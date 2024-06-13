Realme GT 6 is gearing up to hit shelves in India and other global markets on June 20. As the launch date comes closer, Realme is revealing more details about the upcoming GT series smartphone. Most recently, the Chinese tech brand has confirmed the camera specifications of the Realme GT 6. The handset is already teased to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging support. It will come with several artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features as well.

Realme GT 6 camera gets detailed

Through a press release on Thursday, Realme confirmed the camera specifications of the Realme GT 6. It will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main sensor and support 4K Dolby Vision video recording. The presence of this 1/1.4-inch sensor with f/1.69 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation will be a major upgrade over the Sony LYT-600 sensor in the Realme GT 6T.

Realme GT 6 will also feature a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with an equivalent focal length of 47mm. It will come with the company's in-house HyperTone Image Engine that assists in processing images in RAW with AI. The camera setup will support different video and photography modes including Texture Portrait, Fast Capture, Night Mode, Star Mode, and Street Mode. The company promises users will get shots with exceptional image quality while shooting portraits, landscapes, or low-light scenes.

Realme GT 6: What we know so far

The Realme GT 6 launch is scheduled to take place in India and select global markets on June 20 at 1:30pm IST. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The smartphone is already confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset that is said to offer 120 frames per second refresh rate for gaming. It is teased to feature a 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system for thermal management.

Earlier this week, Realme also confirmed the phone will pack a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support. This fast charging technology is claimed to fill the dual cell battery on the Realme GT 6 from zero to 100 percent in 28 minutes.