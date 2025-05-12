Tecno confirmed the launch timeline of its Spark 40 series on Monday. The top-end Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ is confirmed to ship with MediaTek's new Helio G200 chipset and will offer a 1.5K resolution display. Although the brand has not revealed the names of other models in the lineup, we can expect it to include the vanilla Spark 40, Spark 40 Pro, and Spark 40 Pro 5G models. They are likely to debut as the successor to last year's Tecno Spark 30 series.

Tecno, through a press release, announced that the Spark 40 series smartphones will land in global markets in July. The new Spark series smartphones are confirmed to come with a slim build and Tecno's AI features.

Tecno Spark 40 Pro Chipset Revealed

The Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ will be the premium model in the new lineup, and it will be the first to run on MediaTek's latest Helio G200 chipset. The new 4G chipset built on TSMC's advanced 6nm process features an octa-core CPU configuration with 2x Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores capped at 2.0GHz. The chipset is claimed to offer an over 10 percent performance boost over its predecessor, the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset.

MediaTek Helio G200 is advertised to have scored 470,000 on AnTuTu. It is said to enable faster app launches, more responsive interactions, and better handling of multiple tasks simultaneously. The chipset will be paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The MediaTek Helio G200 supports DCSAR (Dynamic Communication Smart Adaptive Response) for enhanced network efficiency.

The Tecno Spark 40 Pro+ is teased to come with a 1.5K resolution display.

Besides the Tecno Spark 40 Pro+, the new Spark series is likely to include the Spark 40, Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40 Pro 5G models. They will come with upgrades over last year's Tecno Spark 30 series.