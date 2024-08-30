Technology News
Realme 13 Pro+ 5G Monet Purple Colour Variant Launched in India: Availability, Offers

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G was initially unveiled in the country on July 30.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 August 2024 19:15 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G now comes in Emerald Green, Monet Gold and Monet Purple colourways

Highlights
  • Realme 13 Pro+ 5G was launched alongside the Realme 13 Pro 5G
  • The Pro+ variant was initially offered in green and gold colourways
  • The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Realme 13 Pro+ 5G was unveiled in India on July 30 alongside the Realme 13 Pro 5G. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It carries a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Initially, the handset was available in the country in two colourways — green and gold. Now, the phone will be offered in a third purple shade as well.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Availability, Offers

Starting at 12pm IST on September 2, the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G will be available in India in a new Monet Purple colour options via Flipkart, the Realme India website and offline mainline stores.

The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively. 

Realme announced in a press statement that customers purchasing the Monet Purple colour option between noon and midnight on September 2 will be able to avail of a Rs. 3,000 bank offer alongside a Rs. 4,000 exchange offer. Notably, the bank offer is only valid in this specific period and only on the new purple variant.

From September 2 onwards, buyers will be able to avail a Rs. 4,000 exchange discount on the Monet Gold and Emerald Green versions of the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G as well. The same exchange offers will be expanded to all colourways of the handset starting September 3.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 13 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera of the handset carries a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and a 5,200mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent main and telephoto camera
  • Long lasting battery
  • Good display
  • Premium design
  • AI features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware filled
  • Ultra-wide is meh
  • No infrared
Read detailed Realme 13 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
