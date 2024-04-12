Realme Buds T110 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are all set to hit the Indian market on April 15, the Chinese company has confirmed. The earphones will be launched in the country alongside the Realme P1 5G series smartphones. The Realme Buds T110 feature 10mm dynamic drivers and offer AI-based Environmental Noise Canceling (ENC) for call noise cancellation. They are said to offer up to 38 hours of total playback time. The Realme Buds T110 were launched in China earlier this week alongside the Realme GT Neo 6 SE.

Realme on Friday announced the official launch date of Realme Buds T110 in India via X. The TWS earphones are scheduled to launch in India on April 15 at 12pm IST. The teaser suggests a green colour option and an in-ear design with a stem for the earbuds. They are teased to come with 10mm dynamic drivers and will offer AI ENC. The earphones are claimed to deliver up to 38 hours of total battery life with the case.

The earphones will be launched alongside the Realme P1 5G series. Realme is teasing the arrival of the product through a dedicated page on its India website.

The Realme Buds T110 were launched in China alongside the Realme GT Neo 6 SE for CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,500). They are available in Black, Blue, Green, and White colour options and offer an 88ms latency rate. They are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance and come with an oval-shaped case.

Each earbud features on-ear touch controls and can be customised using the Realme Link app. The Realme Buds T110 offer Bluetooth 5.4 support. The earbuds are said to deliver up to seven hours of battery life, while they are claimed to provide a total of up to 38 hours of playtime with the charging case.

