Realme GT Neo 6 SE has been launched in China as the company's latest mid-range smartphone in the Neo series. The new model runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and boasts an 8T LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a never before heard peak brightness number. It flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Realme GT Neo 6 SE houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and comes with notable upgrades over last year's Realme GT Neo 5 SE.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE price, availability

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB version and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) and the top-end 16GB + 512GB model costs CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The handset is currently up for pre-orders in China in Cangye Hacker and Liquid Knight (translated from Chinese) colour options. It is scheduled to go on sale on April 17.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 6 SE runs on Android 14 based realme UI 5 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 450ppi pixel density. The screen has TÜV Rheinland Smart Eye Protection 3.0 certification and it is claimed to be the first SGS 5A gaming screen. It is also claimed to be the first smartphone to feature a peak brightness rating of 6,000 nits. The screen is, however, rated to offer 1,600 nits of global maximum brightness.

Realme's newest GT Neo series phone runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset has a three-dimensional cooling system with nine layers of heat dissipation materials and a 10,014mm square double-layer vapour chamber area.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 6 SE has a dual rear camera unit with 4K video recording at 60 frames per second (fps) and 30fps. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f/1.88 aperture, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT Neo 6 SE include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, NavlC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, colour temperature, under-screen proximity sensor, acceleration sensor, gravity sensor and gyroscope. The handset has Hi-Res certification and features dual speakers with dual microphones.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W charging support. The handset measures 162x75.1x8.65mm and weighs 191 grams.