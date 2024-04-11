Technology News

Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi Variant to Launch in India Alongside Realme P1 5G Series on April 15

Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant will support 33W SuperVOOC charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2024 16:28 IST
Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi Variant to Launch in India Alongside Realme P1 5G Series on April 15

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant is teased to launch in green and grey colourways

Highlights
  • Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant is expected to be cheaper than the LTE version
  • The tablet is confirmed to sport an 11.5-inch 120Hz 2K display
  • The Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant will carry a 8,360mAh battery
Advertisement

Realme Pad 2 will be launched in India in a Wi-Fi only variant soon. The company confirmed the launch date and revealed a few key specifications of the upcoming model. Notably, the Realme Pad 2 with LTE support was unveiled in the country in July 2023. Both LTE and Wi-Fi variants are likely to have identical features apart from the titular connectivity element. Realme is also gearing up to introduce a new lineup of smartphones in India, namely the Realme P1 5G series, alongside the tablet.

In a press note, Realme confirmed that the Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant will be launched in India on April 15 at 12pm IST alongside the Realme P1 5G lineup. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India website. A landing page for the tablet has revealed the design which appears to be the same as the LTE version. The Wi-Fi variant is teased to launch in the similar Inspiration Green and Imagination Grey colourways. 

The company also confirmed that the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant will be equipped with an 11.5-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of peak brightness level, blue light protection and 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is confirmed to get an 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Although the company has not yet revealed the price of the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant, it is likely to be priced lower than the LTE version, which launched in India at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant was listed at Rs. 22,999.

The Realme Pad 2 LTE variant comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The tablet supports features like multi-screen collaboration, screen mirroring, dual windows, spilt screen, and a smart sidebar. It also carries an 8-megapixel AI-backed rear camera sensor.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium design
  • Good build quality
  • Wide aspect display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Quad-speaker setup
  • Excellent battery life
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
Read detailed Realme Pad 2 review
Display 11.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8360mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi, Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi India launch, Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi specifications, Realme Pad 2, Realme Pad 2 LTE, Realme P1 5G Series, Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Several Mobile Retail Chains in India to Stop Selling OnePlus Smartphones, Tablet and Wearables: Report
Oppo, OnePlus Collaborate With Google to Utilise Gemini AI Capabilities for Their Devices
Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi Variant to Launch in India Alongside Realme P1 5G Series on April 15
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Could Launch the iPhone 16 in These Seven Colour Options
  2. [Exclusive] WhatsApp Starts Testing Meta AI in India With Select Users
  3. Realme GT Neo 6 SE Debuts With 6,000 Nits Display: See Price
  4. Redmi Pad Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Google Photos AI Editing Tools to Be Available to All Users for Free
  6. iOS 18 Tipped to Arrive With Support for These Two AI Features
  7. Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi Variant India Launch Set for April 15
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18 Tipped to Introduce AI Features Including Safari Browsing Assistant, Encrypted Visual Search
  2. Leica Leitz Phone 3 With 47.2-Megapixel Primary Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched
  3. Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310 and Nokia 230 (2024) Models With Unisoc 6531F SoCs Launched
  4. Ubisoft, Evil Empire Announce the Rogue Prince of Persia, Arriving in Early Access on May 14
  5. Samsung Galaxy AI Update Adds Support for More Languages and Dialects
  6. Samsung Launches Impulse, an AI-powered App to Assist People With Speech Disorders
  7. Moto G64 5G Full Specifications Revealed; Dimensity 7025 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Set to Receive Extended Security Updates
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Upgraded Quad Rear Cameras
  10. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Tipped to Arrive in Seven Colour Options, Two More than iPhone 15 Lineup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »