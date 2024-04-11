Realme Pad 2 will be launched in India in a Wi-Fi only variant soon. The company confirmed the launch date and revealed a few key specifications of the upcoming model. Notably, the Realme Pad 2 with LTE support was unveiled in the country in July 2023. Both LTE and Wi-Fi variants are likely to have identical features apart from the titular connectivity element. Realme is also gearing up to introduce a new lineup of smartphones in India, namely the Realme P1 5G series, alongside the tablet.

In a press note, Realme confirmed that the Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant will be launched in India on April 15 at 12pm IST alongside the Realme P1 5G lineup. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India website. A landing page for the tablet has revealed the design which appears to be the same as the LTE version. The Wi-Fi variant is teased to launch in the similar Inspiration Green and Imagination Grey colourways.

The company also confirmed that the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant will be equipped with an 11.5-inch 2K (2,000 x 1,200 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of peak brightness level, blue light protection and 85.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is confirmed to get an 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Although the company has not yet revealed the price of the Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant, it is likely to be priced lower than the LTE version, which launched in India at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant was listed at Rs. 22,999.

The Realme Pad 2 LTE variant comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The tablet supports features like multi-screen collaboration, screen mirroring, dual windows, spilt screen, and a smart sidebar. It also carries an 8-megapixel AI-backed rear camera sensor.

