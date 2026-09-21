Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming November, but developer Rockstar Games has not revealed its plans for the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto Online. The studio has not shared any details about the game's multiplayer component, including its release date. But according to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, Rockstar intends to launch GTA 6's multiplayer mode next year.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Clancy talked about the clear runway available to Grand Theft Auto 6 after it launches on November 19. Most major publishers and developers have stayed clear of the juggernaut, releasing their games in September and October. There are no major launches coming in the weeks after GTA 6's launch—not until January 2027.

However, Clancy said that the frenzy around GTA 6 will continue into 2027, as Rockstar Games plans to launch the game's multiplayer mode sometime next year.

“We spent a lot of time talking with Rockstar about their plans, and also helping them think about how they can engage our creators,” Clancy told Bloomberg. “You are going to see this big bump with GTA 6, but then an even bigger one next year when they launch multiplayer.”

Clancy did not mention a specific release window for the launch of GTA 6's multiplayer mode. Rockstar, too, has stayed silent on its plans for the next version of Grand Theft Auto Online.

So far, all the marketing around GTA 6 has revolved around the game's single-player story. The two trailers, the game's extended look on Netflix, and the official GTA 6 website only reveal details about the single-player title. The lack of details about the multiplayer mode suggests Rockstar is not planning to release the online component of GTA 6 soon after the game's launch in November.

Grand Theft Auto Online, the multiplayer phenomenon that continues to draw players and generate revenue for Rockstar parent Take-Two, released two weeks after Grand Theft Auto 5 launched in September 2013.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026.