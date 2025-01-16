Technology News
  Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC supports up to 50dB active noise cancellation.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2025 15:06 IST
Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC is claimed to meet the IP55 rating

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC earphones have a 13.6mm dynamic driver
  • The headsets support three adaptive noise reduction levels
  • The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC support dual-device connectivity
Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC was launched in India Thursday alongside the Realme 14 Pro series of smartphones. The neckband-style wireless headset is equipped with a 13.6mm dynamic driver unit, supports up to 50dB of hybrid noise cancellation and is said to offer a battery life of up to 38 hours on a single charge. The newly launched headset supports a quick charging feature as well as dual-device connectivity, and is compatible with the Realme Link app. The earphones will go on sale in the country later this month.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Price in India, Availability

The pricing for Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC in India is set at Rs. 1,799. With discounts, the headset can be effectively bought for Rs. 1,599. It will go on sale in the country starting at 12pm IST on January 23 via Amazon, Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, as well as offline retail stores. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC is offered in Dawn Silver, Midnight Black and Twilight Purple colour options.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Specifications, Features

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC is equipped with a 13.6mm dynamic bass driver. It supports up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and includes three adaptive noise reduction levels. It also comes with support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC), which is expected to enhance call clarity for users. The headset it compatible with the Realme Link application, which allows users to modify EQ settings for noise cancellation modes.

The latest neckband-style headset from Realme has support for a 360-degree spatial audio experience, too. It is claimed to meet the IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The headset comes with support for Bluetooth 5.4, as well as dual-device connectivity. The latter allows users to pair the earphones with two electronic devices simultaneously. It has up to 45ms low latency for minimal lag.

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC is claimed to last up to 38 hours on a single charge with the ANC off. With the ANC feature on, however, the headset boasts a battery life of 20 hours. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer up to 20 hours of playback time at 50 percent volume, as well.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Donald Trump's New SEC Leadership Said to Kick Start Crypto Overhaul
Nothing Said to Raise Funding, Crosses $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales

