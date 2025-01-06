Technology News
Realme Neo 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon Alongside Four Audio Products; Features, Colours Leaked

Realme is tipped to announce Buds Wireless 5 ANC with the model number RMA2142.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 17:14 IST
Realme Neo 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon Alongside Four Audio Products; Features, Colours Leaked

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7 arrived with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset

Highlights
  • China variant of Realme Neo 7 lacks the 8GB RAM model
  • Indian version of Realme Neo 7 is said to come in black and white colours
  • Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite with model number RMA2416 could launch soon
Realme launched its Neo 7 in China in December last year. Now, the brand seems to be preparing to bring the Neo smartphone to the Indian market. It is tipped to launch alongside a few rumoured audio offerings like Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, Buds Wireless 5 Lite, Buds Air 7, and Buds T02. The Realme Neo 7 is said to be available in four RAM and storage options and two colourways in India. The Realme Neo 7 arrived with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

91Mobiles, citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), reports that Realme Neo 7 will soon launch in India and other global markets with model number RMX5061. The China variant has model number RMX5060. It could be available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options in the country. All variants are said to have NFC support.

The China variant of Realme Neo 7 lacks the 8GB RAM model, instead, it is offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB, 16GB + 256GB versions with a starting price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000). It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. 

Further, the Indian version of Realme Neo 7 is said to come in black and white colour options. In China, it is offered in Meteorite Black, Starship, and Submersible shades.

Realme Could Release New Audio Products in India

As per the report, Realme will also launch four new audio products in India alongside the Neo 7. The brand is tipped to announce Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC with the model number RMA2142. They will offer active noise cancellation support and are said to be available in dawn silver, midnight black and twilight purple colours.

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite with model number RMA2416 are also said to be in the works. They are likely to be unveiled in cyber orange, haze blue, and void black colour options.

Further, Realme is said to reveal the Realme Buds Air 7 bearing model number RMA2408. They are said to be available in ivory gold, lavender purple and moss green colour options.

Lastly, the Realme Buds T02 with model number RMA2415-A will be reportedly sold in storm grey, voyage blue, and volt black colours.

Realme Neo 7

Realme Neo 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Further reading: Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, Realme Neo 7, Realme Neo 7 Specifications, Realme, Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite, Realme Buds Air 7, Realme Buds T02
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Neo 7 Tipped to Launch in India Soon Alongside Four Audio Products; Features, Colours Leaked
