Realme launched its Neo 7 in China in December last year. Now, the brand seems to be preparing to bring the Neo smartphone to the Indian market. It is tipped to launch alongside a few rumoured audio offerings like Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, Buds Wireless 5 Lite, Buds Air 7, and Buds T02. The Realme Neo 7 is said to be available in four RAM and storage options and two colourways in India. The Realme Neo 7 arrived with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

91Mobiles, citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), reports that Realme Neo 7 will soon launch in India and other global markets with model number RMX5061. The China variant has model number RMX5060. It could be available in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options in the country. All variants are said to have NFC support.

The China variant of Realme Neo 7 lacks the 8GB RAM model, instead, it is offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB, 16GB + 256GB versions with a starting price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000). It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

Further, the Indian version of Realme Neo 7 is said to come in black and white colour options. In China, it is offered in Meteorite Black, Starship, and Submersible shades.

Realme Could Release New Audio Products in India

As per the report, Realme will also launch four new audio products in India alongside the Neo 7. The brand is tipped to announce Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC with the model number RMA2142. They will offer active noise cancellation support and are said to be available in dawn silver, midnight black and twilight purple colours.

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite with model number RMA2416 are also said to be in the works. They are likely to be unveiled in cyber orange, haze blue, and void black colour options.

Further, Realme is said to reveal the Realme Buds Air 7 bearing model number RMA2408. They are said to be available in ivory gold, lavender purple and moss green colour options.

Lastly, the Realme Buds T02 with model number RMA2415-A will be reportedly sold in storm grey, voyage blue, and volt black colours.

