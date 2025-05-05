Technology News
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Front Loading Washing Machines

Buyers can take advantage of additional coupon discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 during the sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2025 16:30 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Front Loading Washing Machines

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ PlanetCare

Front loading washing machines are currently available with up to discounts of 65 percent on Amazon

Highlights
  • Amazon sale brings discounts on front loading washing machines
  • Buyers can get 10 percent discount on HDFC Credit Card transactions
  • Additional offers include no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts
If you're on the hunt for a front-loading washing machine to make laundry less of a hassle, then the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is a great avenue for buying one. The sale kicked off on May 1 for users in India and brings hefty discounts on products across various categories such as smartphones, tablets, headphones, refrigerators, washing machines, and other electronics. Buyers can find some great deals on front-loading washing machines from top brands like Godrej, IFB, LG, and Samsung during the sale, with discounts of up to 65 percent. These products are claimed to offer features such as high efficiency, reduced noise, automatic load sensors, multiple washing settings, and more.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Samsung 12kg 5 star front loading washing machine. It has a list price of Rs. 60,990 but can be purchased for for Rs. 46,990 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, along with a Rs. 3,000 coupon discount and bank-related benefits.

In addition to direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform has also rolled out bank offers to maximise savings. It has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 7,000 on Credit card and EMI transactions. Further, buyers can take advantage of additional coupon discounts of up to Rs. 5,000. Amazon also offers an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,000 for those willing to trade-in their existing large appliance for a new front loading washing machine. And if they do not wish to pay the full price of the product in one go, there are no-cost EMI options which can be availed of.

Best Deals on Front-Loading Washing Machines During Amazon Sale

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link
Samsung 12kg 5 star Rs. 60,990 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
LG 7kg 5 star Rs. 44,490 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now
Godrej 8kg 5 star Rs. 50,000 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Bosch 9kg 5 star Rs. 58,990 Rs. 38,900 Buy Now
Samsung 9kg 5 star Rs. 57,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
IFB 6kg 5 star Rs. 34,490 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
Voltas Beko 7kg 5 star Rs. 43,990 Rs. 23,490 Buy Now

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung 12 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24AXTL)

Samsung 12 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24AXTL)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 12 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Pulsator
Power Requirement 220-240V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Technology Used AI Eco Bubble Technology
Godrej 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0)

Godrej 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 8 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Tumble Wash
Technology Used i-sense Technology
Voltas Beko 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFL7012B7JVBKA)

Voltas Beko 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFL7012B7JVBKA)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 7 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Tumble Wash
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Bosch 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WGA1420TIN)

Bosch 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WGA1420TIN)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 9 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Pulsator
Power Requirement AC 220-240V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
LG 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM)

LG 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 7 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Tumble Wash
Power Requirement AC 230V, 50Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Technology Used Inverter Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD
Comments

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Front Loading Washing Machines
