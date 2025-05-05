If you're on the hunt for a front-loading washing machine to make laundry less of a hassle, then the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is a great avenue for buying one. The sale kicked off on May 1 for users in India and brings hefty discounts on products across various categories such as smartphones, tablets, headphones, refrigerators, washing machines, and other electronics. Buyers can find some great deals on front-loading washing machines from top brands like Godrej, IFB, LG, and Samsung during the sale, with discounts of up to 65 percent. These products are claimed to offer features such as high efficiency, reduced noise, automatic load sensors, multiple washing settings, and more.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Samsung 12kg 5 star front loading washing machine. It has a list price of Rs. 60,990 but can be purchased for for Rs. 46,990 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, along with a Rs. 3,000 coupon discount and bank-related benefits.

In addition to direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform has also rolled out bank offers to maximise savings. It has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 7,000 on Credit card and EMI transactions. Further, buyers can take advantage of additional coupon discounts of up to Rs. 5,000. Amazon also offers an exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,000 for those willing to trade-in their existing large appliance for a new front loading washing machine. And if they do not wish to pay the full price of the product in one go, there are no-cost EMI options which can be availed of.

Best Deals on Front-Loading Washing Machines During Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.