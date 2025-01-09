Technology News
English Edition

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC India Launch Date Set For January 16

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC are claimed to offer up to 38 hours of battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2025 14:09 IST
Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC India Launch Date Set For January 16

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC will support ENC call noise cancellation
  • The neckband will come with adaptive 3-level noise reduction
  • The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC will have up to 50dB ANC
Advertisement

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC will be unveiled in India soon. The company has announced the launch date of its next wireless audio headset. It has revealed several key features as well as the design of the upcoming device. The availability details of the neckband-style earphones have also been confirmed. Notably, the company launched the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo neckband-style earphones in the country in May 2024. The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC will be introduced in the country alongside the Realme 14 Pro 5G series.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC India Launch Timeline

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC will launch in India on January 16 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The neckband-style earphones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Features (Expected)

Promotional images of the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC show the headset in a grey and yellow colourway. The company confirmed in a press release that the earphones will support up to 50db hybrid active noise cancellation, including adaptive 3-level noise reduction and 400Hz ultra-wide band noise cancellation. They will also support ENC call noise cancellation.

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC earphones are confirmed to offer up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. The company claims that they have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. More details about the neckband-style earphones could be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

Notably, the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo were launched in India at a price of Rs. 1,299. They are equipped with 13.4mm dynamic bass drivers and support up to 45ms ultra-low latency and AI-backed ENC. The earphones are said to offer up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge. They have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC India launch, Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC features, Realme, Realme 14 Pro 5G Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung AI Subscription Club Reportedly Lets Users 'Rent' Galaxy Smartphones And AI Robot Companion
Thailand Reportedly Plans to Test Cryptocurrency Payment Options for Tourists
Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC India Launch Date Set For January 16
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  4. OnePlus 13 Can Be Located Even When Powered Off Using Google's Network
  5. Google Rolls Out January 2025 Update With Bug Fixes for Pixel Devices
  6. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
  7. Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  8. Audio-Technica ATH-CKS50TW2 With 25-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. ISRO Postpones Docking of SpaDeX Satellites Again
  10. Dreame X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum Unveiled Alongside New Smart Home Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Design Spotted on Chinese Certification Site, Revealing Familiar Design
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  3. Thailand Reportedly Plans to Test Cryptocurrency Payment Options for Tourists
  4. Samsung AI Subscription Club Reportedly Lets Users 'Rent' Galaxy Smartphones And AI Robot Companion
  5. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC India Launch Date Set For January 16
  6. Meta Offers to Publish EBay Ads on Facebook Marketplace to Comply With EU Antitrust Order
  7. ISRO Postpones Docking of SpaDeX Satellites Again
  8. Google Releases ‘Daily Listen’ AI-Generated, Personalised Podcasts via Discover Feed: Report
  9. Google Must Face Mobile Phone Privacy Class Action, Possible Trial
  10. Google’s Quick Share Reportedly Lets Android Users Scan QR Codes to Transfer Files
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »