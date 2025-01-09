Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC will be unveiled in India soon. The company has announced the launch date of its next wireless audio headset. It has revealed several key features as well as the design of the upcoming device. The availability details of the neckband-style earphones have also been confirmed. Notably, the company launched the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo neckband-style earphones in the country in May 2024. The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC will be introduced in the country alongside the Realme 14 Pro 5G series.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC India Launch Timeline

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC will launch in India on January 16 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The neckband-style earphones will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC Features (Expected)

Promotional images of the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC show the headset in a grey and yellow colourway. The company confirmed in a press release that the earphones will support up to 50db hybrid active noise cancellation, including adaptive 3-level noise reduction and 400Hz ultra-wide band noise cancellation. They will also support ENC call noise cancellation.

The Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC earphones are confirmed to offer up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. The company claims that they have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. More details about the neckband-style earphones could be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

Notably, the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo were launched in India at a price of Rs. 1,299. They are equipped with 13.4mm dynamic bass drivers and support up to 45ms ultra-low latency and AI-backed ENC. The earphones are said to offer up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge. They have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.