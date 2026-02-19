Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • AI Impact Summit: Adobe Offers Indian Students Free Access to Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly Apps

AI Impact Summit: Adobe Offers Indian Students Free Access to Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly Apps

Adobe currently offers Photoshop, Acrobat, and Firefly to students in India as part of the Creative Cloud Pro plan.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 February 2026 15:54 IST
AI Impact Summit: Adobe Offers Indian Students Free Access to Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly Apps

Photo Credit: Reuters

Adobe Creative Cloud Pro plan for students in India costs Rs. 400 for the first month

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Adobe will also start offering AI certifications to students
  • Adobe announced free access for students at the AI Impact Summit
  • Adobe has announced a partnership with NASSCOM
Advertisement

Adobe has announced a new plan for students enrolled at accredited higher education institutions across India, as part of which they will be given free access to the US-based tech giant's multiple productivity and creativity apps. Additionally, the company is partnering with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime to offer “AI-first learning” and certifications to students. The announcement was made at the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, which is taking place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Currently, Adobe offers a subscription package to students in India, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and Acrobat Pro.

Adobe Partners With NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime for Courses, Certifications

At India's AI Impact Summit 2026, the US-based tech giant, Adobe, announced that its AI-powered productivity and creativity apps, Photoshop, Acrobat, and Firefly, are now available for free for students in the country. The new plans will be available to all students enrolled at accredited higher education institutions across India. The company called the move a “strategic investment”, which is claimed to “accelerate” AI-enabled creativity and productivity in the country.

Along with free access to its AI productivity and creativity apps, Adobe has also announced that the software will be provided to students along with a curriculum to train them on how to use these tools. The tech giant added that its “AI-first” offer, along with the curriculum, will be available free of charge to all students of 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that will have Content Creator Labs, an initiative announced by the government as part of the Union Budget 2026 with the focus of creating 20 lakh Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) jobs by 2030.

On top of this, Adobe is also partnering with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime to offer students AI learning courses and certifications. This, the company said, is an extension of the Adobe Digital Academy, its global training and career pathway programme.

Currently, Adobe offers a package subscription plan to students in India, which costs Rs. 400 in the first month and Rs. 2,714 per month after. The Creative Cloud Pro student package includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Acrobat Pro, Adobe Express, Adobe Firefly, After Effects, InDesign, Lightroom, Adobe XD, Audition, Animate, Dreamweaver, InCopy, Lightroom Classic, Character Animator, Capture, Adobe Fresco, Bridge, Photoshop Express, Media Encoder, Lightroom Web, Acrobat Reader, Adobe Scan, and Fill & Sign.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Firefly, Adobe Creative Cloud Pro Plan, Adobe, AI Impact Summit 2026
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Infinix Xpad 30E Launched With 11-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

AI Impact Summit: Adobe Offers Indian Students Free Access to Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen: See Price
  3. Adobe Lets Students in India Access Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly for Free
  4. Vivo V70 Elite, V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Batteries: See Prices
  5. Infinix Xpad 30E Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IM
  7. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Chipset, Battery Specs
  8. OxygenOS 17 Early Leak Suggests These Upgrades Are Coming With Android 17
  9. Meta Reportedly Plans Smartwatch Launch in 2026 With These Features
  10. Google Pixel 10a Launched in India With a 5,100mAh Battery at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a Series Confirmed to Launch With Snapdragon Chipsets: Expected Specifications, Features
  2. AI Impact Summit: Adobe Offers Indian Students Free Access to Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly Apps
  3. Meta Reportedly Plans Smartwatch Launch in 2026 With Meta AI, Health Tracking Features
  4. Infinix Xpad 30E Launched With 11-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Return to Bethesda's 'Classic Style' After Fallout 76 and Starfield, Says Todd Howard
  6. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Battery, Camera, and Chipset as Specifications Surface
  7. AI Impact Summit: Pine Labs Announces Collaboration With OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  8. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IMDA Certification Site
  10. JioHotstar Adds ChatGPT Multilingual Search to Find Any Match or Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »