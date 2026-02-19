Adobe has announced a new plan for students enrolled at accredited higher education institutions across India, as part of which they will be given free access to the US-based tech giant's multiple productivity and creativity apps. Additionally, the company is partnering with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime to offer “AI-first learning” and certifications to students. The announcement was made at the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026, which is taking place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Currently, Adobe offers a subscription package to students in India, which includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and Acrobat Pro.

Adobe Partners With NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime for Courses, Certifications

At India's AI Impact Summit 2026, the US-based tech giant, Adobe, announced that its AI-powered productivity and creativity apps, Photoshop, Acrobat, and Firefly, are now available for free for students in the country. The new plans will be available to all students enrolled at accredited higher education institutions across India. The company called the move a “strategic investment”, which is claimed to “accelerate” AI-enabled creativity and productivity in the country.

Along with free access to its AI productivity and creativity apps, Adobe has also announced that the software will be provided to students along with a curriculum to train them on how to use these tools. The tech giant added that its “AI-first” offer, along with the curriculum, will be available free of charge to all students of 15,000 schools and 500 colleges that will have Content Creator Labs, an initiative announced by the government as part of the Union Budget 2026 with the focus of creating 20 lakh Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) jobs by 2030.

On top of this, Adobe is also partnering with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime to offer students AI learning courses and certifications. This, the company said, is an extension of the Adobe Digital Academy, its global training and career pathway programme.

Currently, Adobe offers a package subscription plan to students in India, which costs Rs. 400 in the first month and Rs. 2,714 per month after. The Creative Cloud Pro student package includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Acrobat Pro, Adobe Express, Adobe Firefly, After Effects, InDesign, Lightroom, Adobe XD, Audition, Animate, Dreamweaver, InCopy, Lightroom Classic, Character Animator, Capture, Adobe Fresco, Bridge, Photoshop Express, Media Encoder, Lightroom Web, Acrobat Reader, Adobe Scan, and Fill & Sign.