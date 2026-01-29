Redmi Buds 8 Pro has been launched in China alongside the Redmi Turbo 5 series smartphones. The new wireless headset features a dual-driver setup with a 11mm dynamic driver and a 6.7mm ceramic unit, paired with dual DACs for high-resolution audio. They support active noise cancellation (up to 55dB), and support spatial audio playback with head tracking, as well as Dolby Audio. The Redmi Buds 8 Pro TWS headset offer various upgrades over the Redmi Buds 6 Pro, which were introduced in China in November 2024.

Redmi Buds 8 Pro Price, Availability

The Redmi Buds 8 Pro is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 5,300) in China. The newest wireless headset from Redmi is available for purchase via the Xiaomi China online store. It is offered in Mysterious Black, Ice Glaze White, and Misty Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Redmi Buds 8 Pro Features, Specifications

The Redmi Buds 8 Pro features a dual-driver setup, with a 11mm titanium-plated dynamic driver and a 6.7mm piezoelectric ceramic driver. The earbuds use a dual DAC system with a three-unit acoustic architecture for improved sound separation and layering. They support Hi-Res Wireless Audio with LHDC, LC3, SBC, AAC, MIHC, and MIHC 2.0 codecs.

Call quality is handled by Xiaomi's self-developed AI call noise reduction system, which is claimed to maintain clear calls in environments with noise levels of up to 95dB. The earbuds also support wind noise reduction at speeds of up to 12m/s.

The headset offers independent spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, enabled by a built-in six-axis gyroscope. They also support Dolby Audio for enhanced sound output across music, video, games, and audiobooks. For noise control, the Redmi Buds 8 Pro comes with Xiaomi Deep Space Noise Cancellation 3.0. The earbuds offer adaptive noise cancellation of up to 55dB. The earbuds also include environmental and ear canal monitoring for real-time adjustment.

The Redmi Buds 8 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connectivity, as well as fast pairing, intelligent audio switching, and audio sharing between two headphones. Users can manage settings through the Xiaomi Headphones app. The earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Each earbud packs a 54mAh battery, while the Redmi Buds 8 Pro charging case houses a 480mAh battery and charges via a USB Type-C port. Redmi claims up to eight and a half hours of music playback on a single charge with noise cancellation turned off, and up to 35 hours with the charging case. With active noise cancellation enabled, battery life is rated at up to four and a half hours on a single charge and up to 16 hours with the case. A five-minute fast charge is said to deliver up to two hours of playback.

Each Redmi Buds 8 Pro earbud weighs 5.3g, while the total weight, including the charging case, is 47g.

