In a recent study, researchers from the Smithsonian planetary science team have created the first global map of small lunar ridges and discovered that the Moon's tectonic activity is more recent and widespread than thought. In a paper published in The Planetary Science Journal, the study revealed that small mare ridges (SMRs) – a type of fault scarp on the Moon's dark plains – are young features. This indicates that the lunar crust is still shrinking, and moonquakes could impact future missions.

Mapping the Moon's Small Ridges

According to the study, researchers at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum compiled the first global map of lunar SMRs. They identified 1,114 previously unknown ridges across the Moon's near side, bringing the total known SMRs to 2,634. Analysis shows these features are relatively young – about 124 million years old on average – roughly the same age as other recent lunar faults.

The ridges appear to form from the same compressional forces that created the Moon's lobate scarps, indicating these features share a common tectonic origin. Lead author Cole Nypaver (a postdoctoral geologist at the Smithsonian's Center for Earth and Planetary Studies) said this work gives a “globally complete perspective on recent lunar tectonism”.

Seismic Threats and Lunar Exploration

The discovery that SMRs are produced by thrust faults similar to the Moon's lobate scarps suggests that quake-causing faults are present across the Moon's maria. This suggests that moonquakes may be possible over a much larger area than was ever thought before, which could pose new seismic hazards to future missions.

“Future missions like NASA's Artemis will be able to take advantage of this discovery, as knowledge of lunar tectonics could be key to the success of these missions,” lead author Cole Nypaver explained.