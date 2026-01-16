Technology News
Redmi Buds 8 Lite Launched With ANC, 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features

The Xiaomi Earbuds app allows users to manage ANC modes, EQ settings, touch controls, and firmware updates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 10:48 IST
Redmi Buds 8 Lite Launched With ANC, 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Buds 8 Lite comes in Black, Blue and White colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 8 Lite offer hybrid ANC with up to 42dB noise reduction
  • Bluetooth 5.4 enables dual-device pairing and quick switching
  • Fast charging is said to offer up to two hours of playback in 10 minutes
Redmi Buds 8 Lite has been launched in select global markets. The true wireless stereo headset features support for active noise cancellation and app-based controls. The earbuds are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, AI-assisted call noise reduction, and support for multi-device connectivity. These latest earbuds also offer fast charging, water resistance, and sound customisation through a companion app. The company has yet to confirm whether the earphones will arrive in India in the future.

Redmi Buds 8 Lite Price, Availability

Redmi Buds 8 Lite is priced at SGD 24.90 (roughly Rs. 1,700) in Singapore. The earbuds are available in Blue, Black, and White colour options and are sold via the official Xiaomi website.

Xiaomi will offer a two-month Spotify Premium subscription at no additional cost, when customers purchase the Redmi Buds 8 Series, and the offer must be redeemed through the Xiaomi Earbuds app by August 8, 2026.

Redmi Buds 8 Lite Features, Specifications

The newly launched Redmi Buds 8 Lite headset is equipped with 12.4mm titanium-diaphragm dynamic drivers. The earbuds support SBC and AAC audio codecs. Xiaomi says that users can adjust sound output using five preset EQ modes or a use customised equaliser settings through the Xiaomi Earbuds app.

The Redmi Buds 8 Lite offer up to 42dB of hybrid active noise cancellation. They also include dual-microphone AI-based environmental noise cancellation for calls. A dedicated wind-noise reduction structure and algorithm help reduce wind interference at speeds of up to 6m/s, improving call clarity during outdoor use.

Connectivity features on the Redmi Buds 8 Lite include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing, and automatic device switching during calls. It supports Google Fast Pair for quick setup with compatible Android devices.

The Xiaomi Earbuds app allows users to manage ANC modes, EQ settings, touch controls, and firmware updates. Touch controls allow users to play or pause audio, manage calls, skip tracks, and toggle noise control modes.

Each Redmi Buds 8 Lite earphone houses a 45mAh battery, while the charging case includes a 475mAh battery. The headset is claimed to deliver up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 36 hours with the charging case. The fast charging feature helps provide up to two hours of continuous battery life with a 10-minute charge, according to the company. The charging case has a USB Type-C port.

The Redmi Buds 8 Lite comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Each earbud weighs 4.5g, and the charging case weighs 35.2g, bringing the total weight to about 45.3g.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Buds 8 Lite, Redmi Buds 8 Lite Price, Redmi Buds 8 Lite Launch, Redmi Buds 8 Lite Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Review: A Mid-Range Productivity King
