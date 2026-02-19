Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is a lighthearted comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. While the film had an underwhelming run at the box office, it is now transitioning to digital platforms. Viewers who missed the chance to see it on the big screen can now watch it via OTT. The digital release was announced on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans who shared comments like, “watch it again and again,” “excited to see this again,” and “finally, it's here.” In a nutshell, it is a perfect home entertainer.

When and Where to Watch

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie was released in theaters on Christmas 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The movie features a wedding planner named Ray, who is a total "mama's boy." While traveling to Croatia, he meets Rumi, an author struggling to find readers for her book. They happen to meet and fall in love, but complications arise because Rumi is reluctant to leave her aging father (played by Jackie Shroff).

Conflicts in their relationship deepen as she feels she cannot leave her father, while Ray finds it difficult to commit due to his own mother's perspective.

Cast and Crew

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans and written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film features Kartik Aaryan as a cynical Los Angeles-based wedding planner and Ananya Panday as an aspiring novelist.

The core of the film is supported by veteran actors Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, alongside Chandni Bhabhda and Tiku Talsania. The movie features a soundtrack by Vishal–Shekhar and cinematography by the renowned Anil Mehta.

Reception

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is a movie that has emotional resonance with the audience regarding the struggles of love. It has an IMDb rating of 5/10 and has collected Rs. 49.5 crores globally.