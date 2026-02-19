Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specs

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specs

Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the company’s website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 February 2026 13:20 IST
Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specs

Vivo V70 Elite features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo V70 Elite is offered in three colour options
  • Vivo V70 features a triple rear camera setup
  • The Elite model is 7.59mm thick
Advertisement

Vivo V70 series was launched in India on Thursday, and the new smartphone lineup includes the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70. The new smartphones are set to go on sale in the country soon via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. While the Elite model will be offered in three colourways, the standard model will be available in India in two shades. Both the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite are backed by a 6,500mAh battery and feature a Snapdragon chipset. The phones are equipped with three rear cameras, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Price in India, Availability

Vivo V70 Elite price in India starts at Rs. 51,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB+256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 56,999. The top-of-the-line option, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs Rs. 61,999. On the other hand, the price of the Vivo V70 is set at Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants. The company is offering up to 10 percent cashback on SBI, HDFC Bank, and Yes Bank cards.

The new Vivo phones are scheduled to go on sale in India on February X via Flipkart and the Vivo online store. The Vivo V70 Elite is offered in Authentic Black, Passion Red, and Sand Beige colourways, while the Vivo V70 ships in Lemon Yellow and Passion Red shades.

vivo v70 series main

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Specifications, Features

The Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo 70 are dual SIM smartphones that run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company promises six years of security updates for the handsets. Both phones sport 6.59-inch (1,260x2,750 pixel) VM9 AMOLED displays, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, 459 ppi pixel density, and P3 wide colour gamut. The company claims that the handsets ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo V70 Elite is Qualcomm's octa core 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3GHz. It features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. On the other hand, the Vivo V70 is powered by an octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, clocked at 2.8GHz, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 carry Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera units, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) Super Telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. Both handsets are equipped with 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls. The phones are capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos.

Vivo's V70 Elite and V70 pack 6,500mAh batteries with support for 90W wired fast charging. Both handsets measure 157.52×74.33×7.59mm, while weighing about 194g each.

The list of sensors on the Vivo V70 Elite includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 misses out on the IR blaster and sports a gyroscope instead. The Vivo V70 series also supports 5G, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity.

Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo V70 Elite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and classy IP69 rated design
  • Bright and vibrant HDR display
  • Quality primary camera
  • Capable performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera operation is annoying
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Low-light video could have been better
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Vivo V70

Vivo V70

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite India Launch, Vivo V70 India Launch, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India, Vivo V70 Price in India, Vivo V70 Elite Specifications, Vivo V70 Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI Plans to Set Up Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru; Will Build AI Data Centre With Tata Group
MakeMyTrip Partners With OpenAI to Add New AI Features to Myra Trip Assistant

Related Stories

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite 5G Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V70 Elite, V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Batteries: See Prices
  3. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IM
  4. Pine Labs Partners OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  5. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Chipset, Battery Specs
  6. New JioHotstar Feature: Use ChatGPT to Discover Live Sports and Shows
  7. Qubo Dashcam Trio Review
  8. AI Impact Summit: HMD, Sarvam AI to Bring Chatbot to Feature Phones
  9. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen: See Price
  10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Will Join Xbox Game Pass Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Return to Bethesda's 'Classic Style' After Fallout 76 and Starfield, Says Todd Howard
  2. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro to Reportedly Share Battery, Camera, and Chipset as Specifications Surface
  3. AI Impact Summit: Pine Labs Announces Collaboration With OpenAI to Expand Agentic Commerce for Merchants in India
  4. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 Launched in India With 4K Ultra HD Screen, Dolby Audio: Price, Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 India Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on IMDA Certification Site
  6. JioHotstar Adds ChatGPT Multilingual Search to Find Any Match or Movie
  7. Google DeepMind Launches Lyria 3: New AI Music Generation Arrives in Gemini App
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With OpenAI to Add New AI Features to Myra Trip Assistant
  9. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specs
  10. OpenAI Plans to Set Up Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru; Will Build AI Data Centre With Tata Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »