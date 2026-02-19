Vivo V70 series was launched in India on Thursday, and the new smartphone lineup includes the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70. The new smartphones are set to go on sale in the country soon via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. While the Elite model will be offered in three colourways, the standard model will be available in India in two shades. Both the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite are backed by a 6,500mAh battery and feature a Snapdragon chipset. The phones are equipped with three rear cameras, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Price in India, Availability

Vivo V70 Elite price in India starts at Rs. 51,999 for the base variant, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB+256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 56,999. The top-of-the-line option, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs Rs. 61,999. On the other hand, the price of the Vivo V70 is set at Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants. The company is offering up to 10 percent cashback on SBI, HDFC Bank, and Yes Bank cards.

The new Vivo phones are scheduled to go on sale in India on February X via Flipkart and the Vivo online store. The Vivo V70 Elite is offered in Authentic Black, Passion Red, and Sand Beige colourways, while the Vivo V70 ships in Lemon Yellow and Passion Red shades.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Specifications, Features

The Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo 70 are dual SIM smartphones that run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company promises six years of security updates for the handsets. Both phones sport 6.59-inch (1,260x2,750 pixel) VM9 AMOLED displays, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, 459 ppi pixel density, and P3 wide colour gamut. The company claims that the handsets ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo V70 Elite is Qualcomm's octa core 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3GHz. It features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. On the other hand, the Vivo V70 is powered by an octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, clocked at 2.8GHz, along with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 carry Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera units, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) Super Telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera. Both handsets are equipped with 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls. The phones are capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos.

Vivo's V70 Elite and V70 pack 6,500mAh batteries with support for 90W wired fast charging. Both handsets measure 157.52×74.33×7.59mm, while weighing about 194g each.

The list of sensors on the Vivo V70 Elite includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 misses out on the IR blaster and sports a gyroscope instead. The Vivo V70 series also supports 5G, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity.