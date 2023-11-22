Technology News
Black Friday Sale on Tata Cliq Brings Discounts on Headphones, Earphones From Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, and More

Tata Cliq's Black Friday sale will conclude on November 27.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 November 2023 15:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS earbuds are available for Rs. 10,499

Highlights
  • Tata Cliq's Black Friday sale started today
  • Tata Cliq is providing no-cost EMI options
  • There are discounts for purchases via select bank cards
Tata Cliq's Black Friday sale is underway in India, bringing impressive discounts on several electronics items from different brands. The sale kickstarted today, November 22, and will last till November 27. A wide range of audio products, including headphones, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers from brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Marshall, are listed on the e-commerce website with great discounts in the sale. Kotak Bank and Federal Bank credit card holders can also get 10 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 1,000 on transactions.

As mentioned, Tata Cliq's Black Friday will last six days before wrapping up on November 27. The e-commerce company has also partnered with Kotak Bank and Federal Bank to offer an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases made using their credit cards. Buyers can also take advantage of EMI offers, exchange discounts and coupon-based discounts.

During the sale, interested shoppers can pick up the Bora Purple variant of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS earbuds with noise cancellation for Rs. 10,499, down from the original price of Rs. 16,990. Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE earbuds are also seeing price cuts in the sale. They are currently retailing for Rs. 6,499, down from Rs. 8,799.

The Sony WH-CH520 on-ear Bluetooth headphones were launched in India for Rs. 4,490. Now, they can be grabbed for just Rs. 3,874 in the ongoing sale. Sony's high-end models, like headphones WH-1000XM5, are currently up for Rs 24,990, down from the actual rate of Rs. 29,990.

Marshall's Minor III TWS earphones with the outer-ear fit and 12mm dynamic drivers are available for a discounted price of Rs. 10,439 instead of the original price tag of Rs. 11,990.

OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds are available for Rs. 7,499, about Rs. 3,500 less than the Rs. 10,999 pricing as per the OnePlus India store. The Chinese brand's neckband-style wireless earphones — OnePlus Bullets Z2 —are available for Rs. 1,749, down from Rs. 1,999. Apple's old AirPods (2nd Gen) are listed for Rs. 9,999 instead of Rs. 14,900.

If you are looking for pocket-friendly options, Boat's Nirvana Ion earbuds with Enx technology can be grabbed for Rs. 1,899 in the ongoing festival sale instead of Rs. 2,399. Tata Cliq also sells Boat's Rockerz 235 Pro neckband style earphones for Rs. 899 instead of Rs. 1,199. To check out all the deals, head to the official Tata Cliq's Black Friday sale page.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tata Cliq, Tata Cliq Black Friday Sale, Black Friday Sale, Black Friday Sale 2023, Sale offers, Sale Offers 2023
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Airtel to Deploy Nokia's OTN Switches in Pan-India Long-Distance Network Connecting Major Cities
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G Reportedly Listed on Geekbench; May Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

