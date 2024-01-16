Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top TWS Earphones With ANC You Should Check Out

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 features a range of electronic gadgets at significantly discounted prices.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2024 17:52 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Top TWS Earphones With ANC You Should Check Out

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 (pictured) was launched in April 2022

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 closes on January 18
  • Customers can also avail of additional bank offers
  • Shoppers can get a 10 percent instant discount using SBI cards
Amazon is currently having its Great Republic Day Sale 2024 in India, which began on January 13 and is set to end on January 18. The e-commerce platform features a gamut of products, encompassing electronic gadgets such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, and more, all at discounted prices. Additionally, shoppers are able to enjoy bank and other miscellaneous offers, allowing them to purchase items at significantly reduced prices compared to their usual market rates. Here we have listed some of the best deals on true wireless (TWS) earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) support that you must check out.

Previously we told you about some of the best deals on phones, laptops, and smart TVs among other things. We have also listed some of the best deals on over-ear headphones with ANC during the ongoing sale. Before jumping into a list of ANC-supported TWS earphones with great discount deals, let us go over some bank offers that you can avail of to get the products at even lower prices. SBI cardholders can enjoy an additional 10 percent instant discount during the purchase, applicable to both credit card transactions and EMI plans, subject to specific conditions. Customers opting for Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards will receive welcome points and a cashback of up to 5 percent.

Following are some of the top deals on TWS earphones with ANC during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Rs. 24,990 Rs. 17,990
Sony WF-1000XM3 Rs. 19,990 Rs. 11,069
Skullcandy Rail Rs. 24,999 Rs. 9,539
Sennheiser CX Plus Rs. 14,990 Rs. 9,990
Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds FE Rs. 12,999 Rs. 5,499
JBL Tune Beam Rs. 7,999 Rs. 4,949
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,999
Boat Airdopes 141 Rs. 5,990 Rs. 999
Ptron Zenbuds 1 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 499

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good design, lots of options for control customisation
  • Very good app, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive support
  • Excellent active noise cancellation
  • Fun, flexible sound
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Somewhat expensive
  • Sound is a bit lacking in precision at times
Read detailed Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Convenient, customisable controls
  • Fun, reasonably detailed sound
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Sennheiser, Sony, Skullcandy, OnePlus, Boat, Samsung, JBL, Ptron
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
National Startup Day: CoinDCX Chief Posts Earnest Appeal to India’s Govt, Web3 Community

