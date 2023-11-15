Samsung Galaxy A25 5G may launch soon in the country. While a launch date is yet to be officially announced, the handset has appeared on the company's support page on its India website with model number SM-A256E/DSN. It was recently spotted on benchmarking platforms with a similar model number. The Galaxy A25 5G is expected to come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and it could run on the Exynos 1280 SoC. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. The Galaxy A25 5G is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A24 that went official in April this year.

A Samsung handset bearing the model number SM-A256E/DSN, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, has been spotted on the company's India website. A support page is live with details such as dual-SIM support. The handset earlier made its Geekbench appearance with a model number — SM-A256B.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G could be priced between EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,800) to EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700). It is tipped to come in 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB configurations.

As per recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G will run on Android 14-based One UI 6 and sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. It is said to run on Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Samsung will supposedly pack a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor on the handset. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

The Galaxy A25 5G is likely to succeed the Galaxy A24, which was launched earlier this year in Vietnam in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.