Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Support Page Goes Live on India Website, Launch Seems Imminent

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is expected to run on Exynos 1280 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2023 11:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Support Page Goes Live on India Website, Launch Seems Imminent

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A24 (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is reportedly in the works
  • It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • The support page indicates that Galaxy A25 5G will have dual-SIM support
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G may launch soon in the country. While a launch date is yet to be officially announced, the handset has appeared on the company's support page on its India website with model number SM-A256E/DSN. It was recently spotted on benchmarking platforms with a similar model number. The Galaxy A25 5G is expected to come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and it could run on the Exynos 1280 SoC. It is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. The Galaxy A25 5G is expected to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A24 that went official in April this year.

A Samsung handset bearing the model number SM-A256E/DSN, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, has been spotted on the company's India website. A support page is live with details such as dual-SIM support. The handset earlier made its Geekbench appearance with a model number — SM-A256B.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G could be priced between EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,800) to EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700). It is tipped to come in 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB configurations.

As per recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G will run on Android 14-based One UI 6 and sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. It is said to run on Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Samsung will supposedly pack a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor on the handset. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

The Galaxy A25 5G is likely to succeed the Galaxy A24, which was launched earlier this year in Vietnam in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A25, Samsung Galaxy A24, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
End-of-Season Savings on Convertible Air Conditioners Starting at Rs. 22,990
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins See Price Dips After Days of Seeing Profits

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Support Page Goes Live on India Website, Launch Seems Imminent
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  3. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  5. iQoo 12 5G Amazon Microsite Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  7. Samsung Has No Plans to Launch an Affordable Foldable in 2024: Report
  8. The Game Awards 2023 Nominations Announced: See the Full List
  9. These Samsung Galaxy Devices Will Get Android 14-Based One UI 6.0 Soon
  10. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped; May Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Paid Billions to Make Play Store and Assistant Default Apps on Samsung Phones, Google Executive Says
  2. WhatsApp Chat History and Media Backups on Android Will Soon Take Up Space on Google Account Storage
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins See Price Dips After Days of Seeing Profits
  4. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Support Page Goes Live on India Website, Launch Seems Imminent
  5. Samsung Denies Rumours of Affordable Foldable Smartphones: Report
  6. Disney, Dapper Labs Team Up to Launch Digital Collectibles App, but Avoid the Term ‘NFT’
  7. Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone
  8. HarmonyOS Next Without Android App Support Nearly Ready to Roll Out to Huawei Smartphones: Report
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support for Lightroom, Photoshop
  10. Google’s Black Friday Deals Include Discounts on Pixel 8 Series, Pixel Fold and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »