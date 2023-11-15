Technology News

Samsung Denies Rumours of Affordable Foldable Smartphones: Report

Samsung has released five iterations of the Galaxy Z foldable flagships.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2023 09:43 IST
Samsung Denies Rumours of Affordable Foldable Smartphones: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 were launched just a few months ago

Highlights
  • Samsung denies plans for a budget foldable smartphone
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India starts at Rs. 1,54,999
  • Samsung has released five iterations of the Galaxy Z Fold flagships
Advertisement

Samsung's 2024 lineup was recently speculated to include budget foldable smartphones. The first affordable foldable from the South Korean tech giant was said to cost around $400 to $500 (roughly Rs. 33,000 to Rs. 41,000), similar to a mid-range Galaxy A series smartphone. The company has now reportedly denied rumours of a mid-range Samsung foldable phone. Samsung was said to release Fan Edition versions of the foldable phone after the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 next year.

As per a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, a Samsung spokesperson confirmed that the company doesn't have plans for a “mid-range” foldable. “We don't plan to manufacture foldable smartphones that are priced in the midrange, and the latest rumours are groundless,” the report quotes the spokesperson as saying.

Samsung was also rumoured to launch a cheaper Galaxy Z foldable phone called the Galaxy Z FE (Fan Edition) after the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the spokesperson rejected the rumour saying, "there's nothing decided on the matter".

Recent rumours said that Samsung was developing a lower-cost foldable set to arrive in 2024. A report by market research firm TrendForce claimed that Samsung will introduce more competitively priced foldable phones to the mid-range market next year to help reduce price barriers and make foldable phones more accessible. Further, a tipster opined that the foldable could be priced as low as $400 to $500.

The South Korean brand has released five iterations of the Galaxy Z foldable flagships. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 were launched just a few months ago. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $999(roughly Rs. 82,000), while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has an initial price tag of $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India starts at Rs. 1,54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs. 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are powered by Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and feature a new Flex Hinge. They ship with One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and have an IPX8 rated build for water resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Disney, Dapper Labs Team Up to Launch Digital Collectibles App, but Avoid the Term ‘NFT’

Related Stories

Samsung Denies Rumours of Affordable Foldable Smartphones: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  2. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  4. Vivo Watch 3 With eSIM, BlueOS Launched at This Price
  5. These Samsung Galaxy Devices Will Get Android 14-Based One UI 6.0 Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  7. Oppo A2 With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  8. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  9. Samsung Has No Plans to Launch an Affordable Foldable in 2024: Report
  10. iQoo 12 5G Amazon Microsite Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Denies Rumours of Affordable Foldable Smartphones: Report
  2. Disney, Dapper Labs Team Up to Launch Digital Collectibles App, but Avoid the Term ‘NFT’
  3. Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone
  4. HarmonyOS Next Without Android App Support Nearly Ready to Roll Out to Huawei Smartphones: Report
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support for Lightroom, Photoshop
  6. Google’s Black Friday Deals Include Discounts on Pixel 8 Series, Pixel Fold and More
  7. Coyote vs. Acme May Get New Distributor After Warner Bros. Shelves Project, Amazon Said to Be Prime Candidate
  8. WhatsApp Testing Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats; Channel Usernames Reportedly in the Works
  9. Vivo X100 Pro+ Might Launch Next Year, Tipped to Be Equipped With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  10. iQoo 12 5G to be Available on Amazon India; Microsite Goes Live Ahead of December 12 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »