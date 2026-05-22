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Samsung Preparing to Launch Galaxy Buds Able as Clip-On Open-Ear Earbuds: Report

Samsung would enter a category that already includes devices such as the Huawei FreeClip, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, and Sony LinkBuds Clip.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 May 2026 10:19 IST
Samsung Preparing to Launch Galaxy Buds Able as Clip-On Open-Ear Earbuds: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Clip (pictured) open-ear wireless earbuds have been launched in China

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Highlights
  • Samsung could adopt air-conduction audio for new earbuds
  • Open-ear earbuds allow users to hear nearby sounds
  • Galaxy Buds Able may launch alongside Samsung foldables
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Samsung appears to be moving closer to entering the open-ear earbuds segment, as a new report has reinforced leaks about the rumoured Galaxy Buds Able that have surfaced online in recent weeks. According to a new report, the South Korean tech giant is developing a clip-style open-ear wireless earbud that sits on the ear instead of sealing the ear canal. The earbuds could debut alongside the company's next-generation foldable smartphones later this year. The product would mark Samsung's return to the open-ear category after the bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which offered an open-style listening experience without entering the ear canal.

Samsung Could Enter the Growing Open-Ear Earbuds Segment Soon

According to a ETNews report, Samsung is preparing the Galaxy Buds Able as an open-ear wireless earbud with a clip-on design that attaches to the ear without sealing the ear canal. The earbuds are expected to allow users to listen to audio content and answer calls while remaining aware of nearby sounds, making them suitable for activities such as commuting, walking, and exercise.

The report supports earlier leaks that suggested Samsung was working on a new open-ear audio product. References to the Galaxy Buds Able were previously discovered in software files, while leaked renders provided an early look at the device's expected design.

The move is reportedly driven by rising demand for open-ear earbuds. Unlike traditional in-ear models, these devices keep the ear canal open, allowing users to hear surrounding sounds while listening to audio. The design may also offer greater comfort during extended use. The report adds that Samsung is expected to use an air-conduction audio system for the Galaxy Buds Able instead of bone-conduction technology, a setup that is becoming increasingly common in open-ear earbuds.

Samsung would enter a category that already includes devices such as the Huawei FreeClip, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, Anker Soundcore AeroClip, and Sony LinkBuds Clip.

The report also notes that Xiaomi has joined the trend with the Xiaomi Clip in China. The recently launched open-ear earbuds feature 11mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, LHDC 5.0 audio codec support, AI-powered functions, and a claimed battery life of up to 38 hours with the charging case.

Market research firms DataIntello and Intel Market Research reportedly estimate that the global market for open-type headphones and earphones could increase from around $3.8 billion (roughly Rs. 36,500 crore) last year to about $4.2 billion (roughly Rs. 40,400 crore) this year. The competition in the segment is expected to increase as smartphone manufacturers combine open-ear hardware with broader ecosystem features and device connectivity.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds Able, Samsung Galaxy Buds Able Launch Timelines, Samsung, Xiaomi Clip
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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