Samsung is getting closer to launching its next foldable phones and a new pair of wireless earbuds, as several upcoming devices have appeared on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database. The listings include the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the rumoured Galaxy Z Wide Fold, along with a new audio product believed to be the Galaxy Buds Able. These certifications indicate that the company is moving ahead with plans for an official launch soon.

Samsung Foldables and Buds Able Clear BIS Certification in India

SammyGuru reports that multiple battery units tied to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Z Wide Fold have cleared BIS. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is listed with battery model numbers EB-BF976DAY and EB-BF976DAE, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 appears with EB-BF776BAE and EB-BF776BAY. The Galaxy Z Wide Fold is also listed with battery units EB-BF971DAE and EB-BF971DAY.

The same report highlights four more battery models, EB-BF972DAE, EB-BF972DAY, EB-BF977DAE, and EB-BF977DAY. Their purpose remains uncertain. These could relate to internal test units, alternate versions, or devices that may not reach the market.

According to a Sammy Fans report, a separate battery with model number EB-BU600AAY has also passed BIS. This unit is believed to power the rumoured Galaxy Buds Able, which earlier surfaced in code references spotted by Android Authority under the SM-U600 identifier.

Previous leaks suggest Samsung may include 5,000mAh batteries in both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Wide Fold, with support for 45W charging. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, on the other hand, is expected to use a 4,300mAh battery and support 25W charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold could introduce a different aspect ratio, possibly 4:3, marking a shift in Samsung's foldable design direction. Leaked CAD renders of the foldables have already appeared online, suggesting that the designs are finalised. The BIS certification indicates progress toward launch, and more details are likely to surface soon.