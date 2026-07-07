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Vivo X300e Reportedly Bags 3C Certification, Charging Details Revealed

Few specifications of the Vivo X300e are believed to be identical to those of the Vivo X300 FE.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 July 2026 10:47 IST
Vivo X300e Reportedly Bags 3C Certification, Charging Details Revealed

Vivo X300e is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel front camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo X300e could launch soon
  • It spotted on 3C with model number V2612A
  • The listing suggests 5G connectivity
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The Vivo X300e is said to be in the works as the sixth member of the Vivo X300 series. The handset might indeed be launched soon, as it has already surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) website. The listing indicates the upcoming phone's charging speed. The Vivo X300e is rumoured to share some of its key specifications with the Vivo X300 FE. It is likely to come with a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Vivo X300e Launch Could Be Right Around the Corner

As spotted by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), an unannounced Vivo smartphone bearing model number V2612A has received China's 3C certification. This model number is believed to be associated with the Vivo X300e. 

The bundled charger of the Vivo X300e is shown as V9082L0E1-C, with 5VDC 3A output. This model number and charging speed correspond to 90W fast charging. The listing also suggests 5G connectivity in the handset.

Vivo X300e has been in rumours for quite some time now; the latest 3C listing suggests that the handset might be completing regulatory hurdles in China and getting closer to launch.

Previous rumours claimed that the phone would have a 6.59-inch OLED flat screen with 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Like the Vivo X300 FE, the upcoming phone is said to feature a Zeiss-branded triple camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX8-series periscope sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Vivo X300e is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone might be equipped with a 7015mAh or 7,100mAh battery. It may include a metal frame and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone is likely to measure 7.9mm in thickness and could weigh 203g.

Few specifications of the Vivo X300e are believed to be identical to those of the Vivo X300 FE. The latter was released in the Indian market in May with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999.

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Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X300e, Vivo X300e Specifications, Vivo, Vivo X300 FE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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