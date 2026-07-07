The Vivo X300e is said to be in the works as the sixth member of the Vivo X300 series. The handset might indeed be launched soon, as it has already surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) website. The listing indicates the upcoming phone's charging speed. The Vivo X300e is rumoured to share some of its key specifications with the Vivo X300 FE. It is likely to come with a 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Vivo X300e Launch Could Be Right Around the Corner

As spotted by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), an unannounced Vivo smartphone bearing model number V2612A has received China's 3C certification. This model number is believed to be associated with the Vivo X300e.

The bundled charger of the Vivo X300e is shown as V9082L0E1-C, with 5VDC 3A output. This model number and charging speed correspond to 90W fast charging. The listing also suggests 5G connectivity in the handset.

Vivo X300e has been in rumours for quite some time now; the latest 3C listing suggests that the handset might be completing regulatory hurdles in China and getting closer to launch.

Previous rumours claimed that the phone would have a 6.59-inch OLED flat screen with 1.5K resolution. It is tipped to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Like the Vivo X300 FE, the upcoming phone is said to feature a Zeiss-branded triple camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX8-series periscope sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Vivo X300e is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone might be equipped with a 7015mAh or 7,100mAh battery. It may include a metal frame and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone is likely to measure 7.9mm in thickness and could weigh 203g.

Few specifications of the Vivo X300e are believed to be identical to those of the Vivo X300 FE. The latter was released in the Indian market in May with a starting price tag of Rs. 79,999.

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