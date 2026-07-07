Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to be launched early next year, as the fourth model in the next-generation Galaxy S series. The smartphone will reportedly be positioned between the top-of-the-line Ultra model and the rumoured Galaxy S27+, expected to offer similar specifications to the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, a new leak suggests that the two phones will be powered by different chipsets based on the markets. Another difference between the Galaxy S27 Pro and the Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to be the lack of S Pen stylus support on the Pro model. However, it could launch with the Privacy Display feature, as found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

Citing industry sources, a Money Today report (translated from Korean) states that the South Korean smartphone maker will equip the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro with the proprietary Exynos 2700 chip, instead of a Snapdragon one, in the EU and South Korea, unlike the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is rumoured to feature a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro for Galaxy SoC. However, in the US, the handset will reportedly be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chip from Qualcomm.

This comes soon after Samsung's President of System LSI Business, Park Yong-In, seemingly confirmed that the tech giant has started the development of its next-generation mobile chipset, namely Exynos 2700, which will succeed the Exynos 2600 chipset.

Samsung's Exynos 2700 SoC, which could be built on a 2nm process, has previously been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The chipset will reportedly boast a 10-core architecture, comprising one Cluster 1 core clocked at 2.30GHz, four Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.40GHz, one Cluster 3 core clocked at 2.78GHz, and four Cluster 4 cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.88GHz. It could be paired with an Xclipse 970 GPU and 12GB of RAM. The device running the SoC managed to score 2,603 and 10,350 points on Geekbench's single-core and multi-core performance tests, respectively.

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro will reportedly be positioned between the Galaxy S27+ and the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The smartphone is expected to ship with similar features to the Ultra model. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and the Privacy Display features, as seen on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, unlike the Galaxy S27 Ultra, the Pro model will reportedly miss out on S Pen stylus support.