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Samsung Galaxy Buds 'Able' Reportedly Spotted in Development, Model Number Raises Questions

The branding points to a possible accessibility-focused product, potentially positioned like an over-the-counter hearing aid.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 14:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 'Able' Reportedly Spotted in Development, Model Number Raises Questions

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (pictured) debuted in India in February alongside the Buds 4

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Able appears with unfamiliar SM-U model series
  • Samsung Galaxy Able could be more than just wireless earbuds
  • Galaxy Able listing suggests possible hearing aid style device
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Samsung may be preparing to expand its Galaxy Buds lineup with a new model, following the recent launch of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro, alongside occasional additions like the Buds FE and Buds Core. A new Galaxy Buds "Able" has been spotted in Samsung's Galaxy Buds app alongside the Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro, but its model number does not match the company's usual earbud naming pattern. The branding hints at a possible focus on accessibility.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Able Listing Suggests Accessibility Features, New Category

According to a report by Android Authority, a new “Galaxy Able” name has surfaced in Samsung's Galaxy Buds app alongside the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The report noted that, unlike recent Buds models that use composer-based codenames, this device is simply listed as “able”.

The branding points to a possible accessibility-focused product, potentially positioned like an over-the-counter hearing aid. The report also highlights an unusual detail with the model number. Samsung typically uses the SM-R series for all its wireless earbuds, covering both flagship and affordable models such as the Buds FE and Buds Core. In this case, however, the device is linked to an SM-U series number, which does not match any existing Galaxy Buds naming pattern.

The report adds that Samsung does not currently use the SM-U series for earbuds or most other consumer devices. While some of its smartphones carry a “U” suffix for US variants, that appears at the end of the model number, not as part of a separate SM-U series. This makes the “Galaxy Able” listing stand out and suggests it could be an entirely new category or an internal placeholder.

The report further notes that the device appears as “Galaxy Able” rather than “Buds Able” in short listings, unlike the other models. This difference suggests it may not be a typical pair of earbuds and could belong to an entirely different category. The report adds that Able may still be a codename, so the final branding and even the type of device could change. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt since these details come from an APK teardown, and they may change.

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Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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