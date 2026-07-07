iQOO has started teasing the arrival of a new Z11 series smartphone in India, indicating that the launch could take place soon. The company has not confirmed the phone's name, but it could be the iQOO Z11. The upcoming handset is expected to differ from the global version already available in some markets. A recent benchmark listing has also revealed key hardware details, pointing to a different chipset and software compared to the international model, while more specifications remain undisclosed.

iQOO Z11 Series Could Make Its Way to India Soon

The teaser surfaced through an X post shared by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, who posted an image suggesting the arrival of a new Z11 series smartphone. Although the company has not revealed the model name, reports indicate that the teaser is likely for the iQOO Z11.

The iQOO Z11 is already available in China and Malaysia, with different hardware configurations. The Chinese version runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, while the Malaysian model is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. Both variants feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and pack a 9,020mAh battery.

A tipster recently claimed that the iQOO Z11 could launch in India around June 15 with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, Android 16, and a price tag of under Rs. 30,000. A prototype with the same model number has also reportedly appeared on Geekbench AI, suggesting that it could use the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset, offer 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 16.

The remaining specifications of the Indian variant have not yet surfaced online. Some reports suggest that the handset could launch in India later this month.

The iQOO Z11 Indian variant may be a rebranded or modified version of the Vivo S60e, also known as the S60 Vitality Edition, which uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 7500 processor.

The Vivo S60e features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with support for 90W charging. The handset includes a 50-megapixel front camera and a dual-rear-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.