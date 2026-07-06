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Amazon Prime Day Air Conditioner Offers 2026: Best Deals on Carrier, Voltas and More Brands

Amazon offers deals on models from Samsung, Panasonic, Godrej, and more, across different capacities and energy ratings.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2026 15:51 IST
Amazon Prime Day Air Conditioner Offers 2026: Best Deals on Carrier, Voltas and More Brands

Photo Credit: Panasonic

Panasonic ACs can be purchased at a discount on Amazon

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Highlights
  • Shoppers can get discounts of up to 45 percent during Prime Day Sale
  • ACs from Blue Star, Carrier, Voltas and more, are listed with discounts
  • Prime Day Sale 2026 in India ends today
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The Amazon Prime Day Sale in India has entered its last day. This means shoppers have till tonight to purchase all of the products on their wishlist at highly discounted prices. If you've been planning an upgrade, Amazon Prime Day 2026 is offering discounts across several leading AC brands, including Panasonic, LG, Carrier, Blue Star, Samsung, Godrej, Hitachi, and General. Though monsoon may be making its way to several parts of the country, temperatures are still soaring, which means it is still one of the best times to upgrade from your existing AC or buy your first one.

There are offers on models from Samsung, Panasonic, Godrej, and General, across different capacities and energy ratings.

VoltAmazon Prime Day Sale 2026 Discussion
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One of the standout deals during the sale is on the Hitachi 1.5-Ton 3-Star Split AC, which can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 30,499, down from its listed price of Rs. 63,990. Meanwhile, those looking for a premium, energy-efficient option can check out the LG 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split AC, available at an effective price of Rs. 43,740, compared to its listed price of Rs. 83,290.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on ACs Before the Sale Event Ends

Alongside sale prices, shoppers can also avail of instant bank discounts, exchange offers, cashback, and no-cost EMI options. The e-commerce giant offers up to 10 percent instant discount using SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. Alternatively, shoppers who own an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will receive unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases.

Lastly, those who do not wish to pay the full price of the AC upfront can also avail of no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months on select models during the Prime Day Sale 2026.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Panasonic 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 63,500 Rs. 40,740 Buy Here
Hitachi 1.5-Ton 3-Star Split AC Rs. 63,990 Rs. 30,499 Buy Here
LG 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 83,290 Rs. 43,740 Buy Here
Carrier 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 76,900 Rs. 39,740 Buy Here
Blue Star 1.5-Ton 3-Star Split AC Rs. 61,000 Rs. 32,480 Buy Here
General 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 69,430 Rs. 62,390 Buy Here
Panasonic 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 63,500 Rs. 45,990 Buy Here
Carrier 2-Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 91,690 Rs. 59,490 Buy Here
Blue Star 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 74,000 Rs. 45,740 Buy Here
Carrier 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 76,090 Rs. 48,490 Buy Here
Godrej 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split AC Rs. 52,000 Rs. 38,990 Buy Here
Samsung 1.5-Ton 3-Star Split AC Rs. 67,990 Rs. 49,490 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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