The Amazon Prime Day Sale in India has entered its last day. This means shoppers have till tonight to purchase all of the products on their wishlist at highly discounted prices. If you've been planning an upgrade, Amazon Prime Day 2026 is offering discounts across several leading AC brands, including Panasonic, LG, Carrier, Blue Star, Samsung, Godrej, Hitachi, and General. Though monsoon may be making its way to several parts of the country, temperatures are still soaring, which means it is still one of the best times to upgrade from your existing AC or buy your first one.

There are offers on models from Samsung, Panasonic, Godrej, and General, across different capacities and energy ratings.

One of the standout deals during the sale is on the Hitachi 1.5-Ton 3-Star Split AC, which can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 30,499, down from its listed price of Rs. 63,990. Meanwhile, those looking for a premium, energy-efficient option can check out the LG 1.5-Ton 5-Star Split AC, available at an effective price of Rs. 43,740, compared to its listed price of Rs. 83,290.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on ACs Before the Sale Event Ends

Alongside sale prices, shoppers can also avail of instant bank discounts, exchange offers, cashback, and no-cost EMI options. The e-commerce giant offers up to 10 percent instant discount using SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. Alternatively, shoppers who own an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will receive unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases.

Lastly, those who do not wish to pay the full price of the AC upfront can also avail of no-cost EMI offers for up to 12 months on select models during the Prime Day Sale 2026.

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