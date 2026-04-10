Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Review: A Balanced Upgrade

The premium truly wireless earbuds category has been a space where we have seen top-of-the-line audio brands and smartphone brands facing off in a tough battle. One brand trying to hold a lead position in this category is Samsung. The company has been quite consistent with its premium offering with the Galaxy Buds Pro series.

We saw some great earbuds in this series, which includes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Buds 3 Pro. However, the brand skipped launching new earbuds last year with the Galaxy S25 series. However, it is back on track with the new Galaxy Buds 4 series, introduced alongside the Galaxy S26 series.

Although the Galaxy Buds 4 offer some good features, it is the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro that is in the limelight this year. With a price tag of Rs. 22,999, the latest earbuds from Samsung directly compete with the Apple AirPods 3 Pro, Sony WF-1000XM5, JBL Tour Pro 3, and more. That said, does it make sense to go with the wireless earbuds? I got the chance to use the earbuds extensively for quite a while, and this is what you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Design and Features: Premium and Comfortable

Size - 30.9 x 18.1 x 19.6 mm (Buds); 51 x 28.3 x 51 mm (Case)

30.9 x 18.1 x 19.6 mm (Buds); 51 x 28.3 x 51 mm (Case) Weight - 5.1g (Each Bud); 44.3g (with case)

5.1g (Each Bud); 44.3g (with case) Water and dust resistance - IP57 (Buds only)

IP57 (Buds only) Colours - Pink Gold, White, and Black

Samsung has finally refined the design this time, which eventually grows on you. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are available in three colour options: Pink Gold, White, and Black, with Pink Gold exclusive to the Samsung online store. I got the Black colour option for the review, and I must say it looks unique and premium.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro comes in three colour options, including Pink Gold, White, and Black

The first thing you will notice is the new case design philosophy for the new earbuds. Unlike the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which used to sit vertically, the buds are placed horizontally this time. Moreover, Samsung has ensured the case is as premium as possible without ruining the aesthetics. The transparent lid, which clearly shows the TWS. The case is lightweight, though a bit bulky to put in your pocket.

Coming to the earbuds, the company has made sure to add some flair to the design. The stem is back and more angular than the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, this time, it is more subtle, mature, and premium compared to the previous generation models. The earbuds look distinctive with their oval-shaped ear tips, a softer silicone cover, and metallic plastic spines, which surely add some premiumness to the earbuds.

The earbuds fit well and offer a comfortable experience, even if you are wearing them for a longer period. The earbuds stay locked in and don't fall out even when you are exercising. Interestingly, the earbuds also have an IP57 rating, meaning they can withstand sweat and light rain without much hassle.

The earbuds offer silicone ear tips, which are comfortable to wear for longer period of time.

The stems also feature pressure-sensitive touch points for controlling different functions. You can pinch to play/pause, double pinch for next track, triple pinch for previous track. You can also swipe up or down to control the volume. Moreover, you can customise the pinch-and-hold function on either the left or right earbud to control ANC, Bixby, or the Google Assistant, or to bring up the Interpreter mode.

The feature does look interesting, but it comes with a fair share of flaws. There were times when the earbuds didn't register the tap gesture. That said, you can customise the gesture controls from the application. However, you still need to go through a learning curve to identify the sweet spot to use the gesture controls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro App and Specifications: Easy-to-Use Interface

Speaker - Enhanced 2-way: Woofer + Twitter

Enhanced 2-way: Woofer + Twitter Companion App - Samsung Wearable

Samsung Wearable Gesture controls - Yes (tap)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro come with a companion app that lets you control multiple earbud features. However, if you are using the new Galaxy S-series phones, you won't need this app, as the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is displayed in the Settings menu. For older Galaxy models or Android phones, you need to download the Galaxy Wearable application to customise the features.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro needs Galaxy Wearable app to access certain features on non-Samsung smartphones.

I have been using the Samsung Galaxy S26 while reviewing the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. So far, integration feels super smooth and easy to access. Once you click on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, you will be greeted with the homepage, where you can see the earbuds' battery level, followed by the ANC option. Then there are Earbud controls to customise the controls, voice controls, head gestures, and more. The Sound Quality and Effects are for the nerds who like to tweak the Equaliser. This is where you get the 360 audio option, Equaliser settings, earbud fit test, and more.

I really liked that the company included nine-band EQ settings in the application, which makes it easier to customise the frequencies to your taste. For those who don't want to get into details, they can choose from different presets, including Balanced, Bass boost, Smooth, Dynamic, Clear, and Treble Boost.

The earbuds features can be easily accessed from Settings on recent premium Samsung smartphones.

Moving on to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro offers flagship-grade features. The earbuds support AAC, SBC, SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec), SSC-UHQ, and LC3. The earbuds also come with some intuitive head gestures. With this, you can nod to accept or reject a call. The company also claims that the new Buds 4 Pro feature enhanced two-way speakers and a six-microphone setup.

The buds also feature adaptive ANC and EQ, along with siren detection, 360-audio support, conversation detection, and more. Apart from this, the company claims the earbuds offer up to 7 hours of audio playback with ANC off and up to 30 hours with the case. The earbuds also come with an IP57 dust and water resistance rating along with Bluetooth 6.1 support.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Performance and Battery Life: High on Bass, Dependable Battery

Codec Support - AAC, SBC, SSC(Samsung Seamless Codec), SSC-UHQ, LC3

AAC, SBC, SSC(Samsung Seamless Codec), SSC-UHQ, LC3 Charging - Wired (USB Type-C)

Wired (USB Type-C) Bluetooth - 6.1

Let's start with the noise cancellation performance of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The earbuds come loaded with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is quite effective, and you get three different modes: Off, Ambient Sound, Adaptive, and Active Noise Cancelling. Moreover, you can set the intensity of Ambient Sound and even have it auto-switch when you speak or are on a call.

The earbuds come with one one woofer and one tweeter on each bud.

The earbuds come with silicone ear tips, but despite this, the earbuds offer good passive isolation, all thanks to the right fit. The seal is tight enough to take the edge off a crowded room. And this is not it. The ANC works well as well in most of the scenarios. Whether you are in an office where people are having loud discussions or going for a stroll on a busy street, the earbuds do a good job of suppressing sound. However, at high frequencies, you may notice it losing some effectiveness.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro comes with a dual-driver setup, or what they call a 2-way speaker setup. The earbuds come with a woofer and tweeter. This ideally translates to thumpy bass and clearer trebles. And to some extent, the earbuds offer a wide soundstage, which feels warm, but a bit dark (more inclined towards bass, less on treble) in character.

The earbuds offer a wide soundstage with a special focus on bass.

The earbuds handle the bass with genuine authority. Listening to tracks like Billie Eilish's Oxytocin was exciting. The bass was thumpy, and you get a bass-first experience, while the vocals were clear. Moving on, the mids are decent as well, but in some cases slightly dominated by the bass. The highs are clean and feel airy; however, they slightly roll off at the top octave.

So, if you are listening to something like Hotel California (Live), the intro guitar section might feel a bit less airy. However, the resonance is up to the mark. More importantly, you can select the Clear EQ preset to reduce bass and make the highs clearer. More importantly, turning to this setting, you will enjoy listening to country or classical music. But these are just some nitty-gritties; for a normal user, the sound experience will be good for daily listening.

The earbuds offer six microphones for clear voices during calls.

That said, there are certain features that require a Samsung smartphone. Features like Ultra High Quality (UHQ) Audio, which uses Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), are limited to newer flagship Galaxy smartphones. Apart from this, you also need a newer Samsung phone to access features such as Super Clear Call, hands-free Bixby, advanced 360-degree audio with head tracking, AI Interpreter, and more. Moreover, there is no true multipoint connectivity here. You need the Galaxy Wearable app to switch between devices seamlessly.

Moving on, the company claims the earbuds can last up to 7 hours with ANC off and up to 6 hours with ANC on. The earbuds do last as claimed, as I comfortably got around 5 hours of battery life with ANC on. Moreover, the charging case extends the battery life, and you can use it for at least 2 cycles with the buds completely discharged.

Samsung has added some flair to calling. You get six mics onboard to keep voices clear in a busy environment. My voice is clear to the receiver and not muddy. Moreover, you can use the new head gesture to answer incoming calls with a nod or decline by shaking your head right to left, or vice versa.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Verdict

To conclude, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is probably one of the best TWS from the brand currently on sale. The more mature design, transparent case, and subtle colour options do make it a premium offering, directly competing with other premium players. The silicone tips and the tails are comfortable, and you will not feel any discomfort while wearing these earbuds. This also makes the whole exercise routine delightful. Moreover, with an IP57 rating, you won't need to worry about sweat or light rain while exercising.

The performance is good for the price. The sound profile is airy and punchy. The earbuds place a special emphasis on bass, but they also handle mids and highs effectively. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) works well. That said, you still have ecosystem lock-in on certain features, which can be a bit frustrating since they are genuinely good. The battery life is decent, if not great. If you love working while listening to music and want a comfortable pair of earbuds, you can definitely consider these.