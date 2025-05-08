Powerbeats Pro 2 Review: The Fitness-Focused Buds

Powerbeats Pro 2 is an all-new TWS from the house of Beats that has given some great products in the past. The OG Powerbeats Pro launched in 2019, and we are getting a successor after six years, but do they deliver? Well, almost in every single department compared to the OG model.

If you're out in the market for a TWS focused on fitness, chances are you may be pointed to affordable options under Rs. 10,000 that are as good as until they last, and the next set is premium ones from Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony. Powerbeats Pro 2 belong to the later batch and means business from the word go. It packs a long list of features with heart rate monitoring sensors as a marquee alongside ANC and adaptive EQ and claims up to 45 hours of battery life. Additionally, Beats claims multiple upgrades over the OG model that definitely make the Powerbeats Pro 2 a worthy upgrade on paper. Let's dive into the review to see whether it truly delivers.

The charging case weighs 77.7 grams

Powerbeats Pro 2 Design and Comfort: Chunkier case, but the fit is super for workouts

Form factor - In-ear

Weight - 8.7 grams (buds) and 69 grams (case)

Dimensions - 66x75x34mm (case)

Fit issues are a universal problem with TWS, and they become worse when it comes to working out. Powerbeats Pro 2 stands out in the crowd thanks to its unique ear hook design. The moment you take them out, you know this is not your run-of-the-mill product. Beats claims it redesigned the ear hook design on the new ones compared to the original ones (that launched in 2019). This one offers ultimate stability.

Despite looking hefty, they feel lighter and provide good in-ear stability. There are not a lot of companies that focus on the basics, but Beats (or now Apple) nails it. The company claims Powerbeats Pro 2 was tested with nearly 1,000 athletes, and the improved ergonomics is a testament.

The ear hook on the TWS has been reinforced with a nickel-titanium alloy, which is one of the biggest reasons it is lighter than its predecessor and offers flexibility, grip, and comfort. I also liked the quality of the seal that Pro 2 offers, and it impressed me.

Powerbeats Pro 2's design gives it away; it is made for handling tough training and can be your daily companion to the gym or morning runs. The Pro 2 also gets sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. In the retail box, Beats is the only brand that offers five ear tip sizes - extra-small, small, medium, large and extra-large for better personalised comfort.

Powerbeats Pro 2 is sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating

It is available in Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange. I got the Orange for the review, and after using it for a few weeks, I can confidently say that this colour is a head-turner. For daily gym wear, the Jet Black and Quick Sand could be two better subtle colours - if you are also like me, who does not like popping colours.

The beefy case is one thing that I couldn't live with after so many weeks. While Beats claims Powerbeats Pro 2 has a smaller case than the originals, it is still huge when you compare it with the current competition.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Sound Quality: Top-notch

Apple H2 Chip

Siri integration

Works with iPhone and Android devices

Heart-rate monitoring sensors

Coming to the sound quality, the Powerbeats Pro 2 can be your excellent companion for morning runs or gym. Now, while morning runs would have ambient noise, the gym usually has loud music, and Powerbeats Pro 2 can handle both scenarios.

Powerbeats Pro 2 also comes with Spatial Audio

The Powerbeats Pro 2 features Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) that adapts to both environmental noise and personal fit. The company says the ANC on Pro 2 leverages a hybrid system of outward-facing feed-forward microphones and inward-facing feedback mics. The Powerbeats Pro 2 continuously monitors and adjusts the noise cancelling to match environmental sounds. There's also a Transparency mode on board that allows the sounds of your surroundings back in for a natural listening experience. Interestingly, when ANC and Transparency mode are disabled, Adaptive EQ is enabled, which Beats claims delivers personalised tuning tailored to individual fit. ANC works well, but I still feel that AirPods Pro 2 does a better job in noise cancellation.

The Pro 2 supports SBC and AAC codecs, which is slightly disappointing considering no hi-res audio is supported. Of course, the exception is if you are using Vision Pro. This is where Powerbeats Pro 2 uses the Apple H2 chip to its advantage.

It comes with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), Transparency mode, and Adaptive EQ

Talking purely in terms of sound quality, the Powerbeats Pro 2 can deliver a fantastic audio experience. On "Why So Serious" from The Dark Knight movie, composed by Hans Zimmer, the buds handled the low end without distortion or muddiness. The excellent track features deep, rumbling bass lines and sudden low-frequency drops.

Billie Eilish's "Bury a Friend" was handled equally well, with Pro 2 producing deep and controlled bass. The track is fantastic to check the prominent and often sub-bass frequencies. "Come Away With Me" by Norah Jones is a great track to test midrange clarity and details. The Pro 2 handles her vocals and the acoustic instruments in this track, highlighting the clarity and detail in the midrange frequencies. You can hear the nuances in her voice and the instruments.

The Pro 2 also handled Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" songs at varying volume levels without compression or distortion. The track has wide dynamic shifts, from quiet harmonies to powerful rock sections.

The ear hook on Powerbeats Pro 2 features nickel-titanium alloy wiring for comfort and flexibility

Another highlight of the Powerbeats Pro 2 is the feature set it offers. It's like the TWS is filled to the gills. The heart rate monitoring is a big marquee feature of the Pro 2, but it still leaves much to be desired. In the weeks of testing, there was no way to simply wear the earbuds and start heart rate monitoring. There are limited apps that can do heart rate monitoring, including Nike Run Club, Peloton, Runna, Open, Slopes, YaoYao, and Ladder apps. And, of course, you need to sync the Health app with these running apps. Interestingly, on Android, any app with heart rate capabilities can link to the Pro 2 to measure heart rate. It's a bummer that this is not the case on iOS. The feature works well with the said apps on an iPhone. At the end of the day, the Pro 2 features heart rate monitoring, which is a big advantage over those that miss the feature.

The Pro 2 are also great buds for calling. During my review, I could test call quality in different scenarios, and Pro 2 excelled comfortably. The ANC can be put to good use on calls. I wish Beats added a full-fledged IP rating instead of IPX4.

The retail box offers five ear tip sizes - small, small, medium, large and extra-large

Powerbeats Pro 2 Battery Life: Beats everyone

Up to 45 hours of battery life

With ANC on, up to 8 hours of playback (without case)

Case supports fast charging (almost)

The battery life is another highlight of the Pro 2 and sets the benchmark for other sports-focused earbuds. The company claims that the Pro 2 can offer up to 10 hours of continuous playback without the case while, with the case, up to 45 hours of combined playback. The bonus is that the Pro 2 also supports fast charging, so a quick five-minute charging can offer over 90 minutes of music playback. With ANC on, the Powerbeats Pro 2 can deliver up to eight hours of playback from the earbuds and up to 36 hours combined with the charging case, as per the company.

In my extended review duration, I found the battery life to be more than satisfying, with the Pro 2 lasting almost three full days without additional charge with on-and-off usage. This is a figure that I haven't seen being matched by other rivals. The TWS takes about two hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent fully.

The buds are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of battery life (with a charging case)

Powerbeats Pro 2 Verdict

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are an excellent TWS option for those who want a gym companion. It works cross-platform and is compatible with Android devices as well. If your focus is on fit and amazing sound quality, the Pro 2 easily delivers that. The secure and comfortable fit is unmatched. The battery life is another highlight that sets a benchmark. Of course, heart rate monitoring is the cherry on the cake, though I wish there were an easier way to measure heart rate. The ANC works excellent, but comparing it with the competition, I still believe the AirPods Pro 2 (Review) do a better job. I wish the charging case were a bit more pocketable and less bulkier, though.

If you're looking for alternatives, then AirPods Pro 2 are still the best second option. You can also look at the Sony WF-1000XM5 (Review) and Bose QuietComfort Ultra.