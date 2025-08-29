Technology News
  • Apple Powerbeats Fit Earbuds Teased With Familiar Design Ahead of Fall 2025 Launch

The upcoming Powerbeats Fit may share features with the recently launched Powerbeats Pro 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 August 2025 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: Beats

Powerbeats Fit teased in an orange colourway

Highlights
  • Design wise, the Powerbeats Fit resembles the Beats Fit Pro
  • The Powerbeats Fit may feature ANC, heart rate monitor
  • The headset may have an IP rating for sweat resistance
Apple will launch a new Powerbeats truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset soon, the company revealed in a teaser posted on YouTube. The video was shared days ahead of the company's "Awe Dropping" launch event, which is set to take place on September 9. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, as well as a few other products, like the Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3. In the weeks after the launch event, Apple is also expected to launch the Powerbeats Fit as its latest TWS headset. Beats, an Apple subsidiary, launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 headset in India in February.

Powerbeats Fit Launch Timeline

A new video posted by Beats teases the launch of the new Powerbeats Fit TWS headset in a video on YouTube. The tagline “Fit for every move” appears in the video, and it appears to be geared towards active users. The earbuds resemble the Beats Fit Pro, featuring compact in-ear designs with silicone wingtips that secure them during movement. 

The teaser suggests that the Powerbeats Fit earbuds will launch in Fall 2025. This indicates that the wireless headset could launch in the third week of September, or a couple of weeks after Apple's iPhone-focused event on September 9.

Not much else is known about the upcoming Powerbeats Fit. We may hear more about it from Beats or via leaks in the days to come. The headset may share features with the recently launched Powerbeats Pro 2, including heart rate sensing and active noise cancellation. It is also expected to feature an IP rating (for splash or sweat resistance) as it appears to be aimed at users with active lifestyles. 

Priced in India at Rs. 29,900, the Powerbeats Pro 2 offers ANC, voice isolation and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. It has an IPX4 splash-resistance rating, an Apple H2 chipset, and a heart rate monitor. On a single charge, it is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 45 hours with the case. The case has a USB Type-C charging port and also supports Qi wireless charging.

Sucharita Ganguly
Apple Powerbeats Fit Earbuds Teased With Familiar Design Ahead of Fall 2025 Launch
